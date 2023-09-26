The global disk marker market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-26 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the disk marker market looks promising with opportunities in the gas, power, telecommunication, and water & wastewater markets. The global disk marker market is expected to reach an estimated $100.3 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing need for this marker to locate flush-mounted facilities, continuous expansion of constructional activities, and expanding usage of this device for accurately identify underground telecom wires.

In this market, passive and programmable are the two types of disk markers used by various end use industries. Lucintel forecasts that passive is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to the widespread usage of this marker in the telecommunications sector as it enables utility technicians to precisely locate all kinds of underground facilities, such as manholes, buried splices, fiber optic cables, and service drops.

Within this market, gas is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the wide application of disk marker in the gas industry as they are simple to attach to covers or lids used over flush-mounted facilities and effectively signal the presence of hand-made holes.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the continual growth of oil and gas exploration and production activities, increasing number of pipeline construction projects, and rapid urbanization and industrialization in the region.

3M, National Marker Company, Shenzhen Eedeng Technology, Geophysical Survey Systems, Leica Geosystems, and Ridge Tool Company are the major suppliers in the global disk marker market.

