The global mirror coating market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2028.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the mirror coating market looks promising with opportunities in the architectural, automotive, solar power, and decorative sectors. The global mirror coating market is expected to reach an estimated $1.04 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing trend of smart mirrors in the residential, commercial, and healthcare sectors, rising use for this coating in solar power and construction industries, and growing inclination towards green or energy-efficient buildings across the globe.

In this market, polyurethane, ероху, and acrylic are the major segments of mirror coating market by resin type. Lucintel forecasts that polyurethane is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its increasing application to protect surfaces from rust, abrasion, and weathering and growing need for trendy eco-friendly, durable, and elastic coatings.

Within this market, architectural is expected to remain the largest segment due to the rapid urbanisation and increasing use of mirror coatings to cool interior of building from reflecting ultraviolet (UV) radiation.

APAC will remain the largest region due to continuous expansion of construction and automotive industries, rising disposable income among population, and presence of key manufacturers and customers in the region.

Arkema, FENZI, Fero, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Vitro Architectural Glass, Guardian Glass, and Diamon-Fusion International are the major suppliers in the global mirror coating market.

