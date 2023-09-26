RF GAN devices in the global military market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 12.1% from 2023 to 2028.

CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-26 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of RF GAN devices in the military market looks promising with opportunities in the module and discrete markets. RF GAN device usage in the global military market is expected to reach an estimated $0.89 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 12.1% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are rising usage of GaN RF based power devices, ongoing development of 5G telecom infrastructure, and increasing use of wireless technology.

In this market, filters and duplexers, power amplifiers, switches, low noise amplifiers, phase shifters, oscillators, and antenna tuners are the major device type segments. Lucintel forecasts that power amplifier segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its significant application in military radar, secured communication, and cellular base stations.

Within this market, discrete segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period owing to its capability to manage high power levels, operate at higher frequencies, and ensures superior linearity.

APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the presence of key players, growing demand for high-performing RF components, and rising number of manufacturing unit in the region.

Qorvo, Skyworks Solutions, Qualcomm Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, WOLFSPEED, and MACOM are the major suppliers in the RF GAN devices in the global military market.

