Window Treatment Industry: Application Estimates and Trend Analysis, 2023 – 2030

Window Treatment Industry Data Book Covers Blinds & Shades, Curtains, and Shutters Market

The global Window Treatment Industry was estimated at USD 30.71 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR of 8.0% from 2023 to 2030.

Grand View Research’s window treatment industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Blinds & Shades Market Insights

The global blinds and shades market size was valued at USD 13.11 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% from 2023 to 2030. Blinds and shades are protective coverings used to shield windows from dust and control how much light enters a space. While shades are formed of one or more pieces of cloth, blinds are rigid window coverings manufactured of horizontal slats. These coverings offer several benefits, including resistance to dirt and wetness, extreme durability, insulation, control over light, and maintenance of privacy. This remains a significant driver in the market’s expansion.

The expansion of the blinds and shades market is anticipated to be boosted by an increase in the construction of residential and commercial structures. The need for blinds and shades is fueled by rapid urbanization and an increase in people’s living standards. According to World Urbanization Prospect projections, 66% of the population would reside in urban and municipal areas by 2050, up from about 54% in 2014, which will increase demand for blinds and shades.

Both residential and commercial structures benefit from the aesthetic appeal and greater insulation that blinds and shades provide. Additionally, the thermal insulation, heat resistance, water resistance, durability, and energy-saving features of these blinds and shades are anticipated to increase consumer demand throughout the projected period. However, the availability of alternatives is anticipated to impede market expansion.

The competition has been maintained and the product portfolio has been improved by major competitors through a variety of techniques, including product launches and acquisitions. For instance, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. introduced its own brand, ever home, in May 2022. Today, many homes offer adaptability with their aesthetic, energizing color scheme, and airy design. Their key categories include bedding, bath, outdoor décor, and interior decor. It also offers window treatment goods, such as freshly designed blinds and shades, within the interior décor category.

Curtains Market Insights

The global Curtains market size was estimated at USD 10.42 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0% from 2023 to 2030. Curtains are a traditional way to cover windows, thereby these products are widely popular among consumers looking for economical options. Moreover, the rise of smart homes has led to the integration of advanced technology into everyday items, enhancing convenience and automation. In response, key players in the home automation industry are introducing innovative products like smart curtains and drapes. For instance, in August 2022, Xiaomi launched Xiaomi Mijia Smart Curtain Motor 1S which can be controlled using the Mijia app, and accompanying remote control, with voice command or even a gentle tug to start the motor.

Moreover, consumers are driven by the desire to enhance the overall aesthetics and style of their living spaces. Consumers are opting for curtains that complement their interior design theme, color scheme, and personal taste. The curtains’ appearance, patterns, textures, and fabric choices play a crucial role in meeting consumers’ aesthetic preferences is another factor driving the adoption of curtains among consumers. In addition, consumers value curtains that serve multiple functions. Curtains that offer both privacy and light control, along with other features like thermal insulation or noise reduction, are gaining popularity among consumers.

Window Treatment Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

In the market, a mix of established companies and emerging players exists. Several prominent players are strategically capitalizing on the market’s growing trends while expanding their range of services to sustain and increase their market share.

Key players operating in the Window Treatment Industry are:

Hunter Douglas

Lotus & Windoware, Inc.

Bombay Dyeing

Insolroll

Mariak

Welspun India Limited

