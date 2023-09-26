E-commerce Industry Strategies for Success in the Next Decade

E-commerce Industry Data Book | Forecast 2030

B2B E-commerce Marketplaces By Power Tools & Accessories Market Report Highlights

The drills segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to continue dominating the market over the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the easy availability of sophisticated, lightweight drills featuring long-lasting batteries at affordable prices

com, Inc. is expected to gain a significant market share in terms of revenue due to its large customer base

Asia Pacific, led by China, and North America, led by the U.S., are expected to contribute significantly to the growing regional demand over the forecast period. The growing customer bases of Alibaba and Amazon.com, both of which allow buyers to purchase in bulk at discounted prices, are expected to contribute to the growth of the two regional markets

B2C E-commerce Market Report Highlights

The market is anticipated to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, owing to the augmented use of smartphones and the increasing use of social media, among others

The clothing and footwear segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, owing to increasing penetration of retail sales over online channels, accessories, and footwear spending

Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2020 and is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the presence of a large number of B2C e-commerce providers in the region

Partnership, collaboration, and business expansion remain the major strategies adopted by the leading market players

Competitive Landscape

The top competitors that dominated the global market in 2022 include Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Amazon.com, Inc., Apple Inc., Best Buy, eBay Inc., Shopify Inc. Companies in the market have engaged in partnerships, mergers & acquisitions to capture the market. For instance, in July 2022, Shopify Inc partnered with YouTube to offer merchants new pathways for reaching customers. Shopify merchants can sell their products to users via YouTube shorts and live and video-on-demand content. Such initiatives enable wider research on ecommerce companies, driving the growth of the e-commerce market.

Adopting new technologies by the e-commerce platforms plays a major role in enhancing the customer experience, which has contributed to the growth. For instance, in May 2022, Snap Inc. expanded its e-commerce capabilities enabling brands to create AR (augmented reality) shopping content for engaging mobile users.

