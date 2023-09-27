Lucintel Forecasts Global Cloud Tv Market to Reach $5.2 billionby 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-27 — /EPR Network/ —

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global cloud TV market looks promising with opportunities in the telecom and media & broadcaster markets. The global cloud TV market is expected to reach an estimated $5.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 17.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for improved on-demand or interactive viewing user experiences, rapid adoption of 5G network based technologies, and rising preference for cloud streaming servies.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in cloud TV market to 2030 by deployment type (public cloud and private cloud), organization size (small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises), end use industry (telecom and media & broadcasters), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, small & medium-sized and large are the major segments of cloud TV market by organisation size type. Lucintel forecasts that large is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to growing use of cloud TV in this enterprise to enable easy and quick deployments of agile and flexible cloud infrastructure.

Within this market, media & broadcaster is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast perioddue to increasing use of cloud TV in this sector to enable live sports broadcasts with audience voting, customer interaction, and retention by displaying their preferred content.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing use of smartphones, rising number of internet users, and growing population’s interest in video streaming platforms in the region.

Kaltura, Brightcove, Amino Technologies, Muvi, IntelliMedia Networks, Pontis Technologies, Mware Solutions, MatrixStream Technologies, CSG Systems International, and Viaccess-Orca are the major suppliers in the cloud TV market.

