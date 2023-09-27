Lucintel Forecasts Global Anesthesia And Respiratory Device Market to Reach $82.6 billionby 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-27 — /EPR Network/ —

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global anesthesia and respiratory device market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital, ambulatory service center, homecare, and clinic markets. The global anesthesia and respiratory device market is expected to reach an estimated $82.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing number of patients with acute and chronic respiratory diseases, rising consumption of tobacco among population, and increasing level of air pollution around the world.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in anesthesia and respiratory device market to 2030 by product type (respiratory devices, anesthesia devices, monitoring devices, diagnostic devices, and consumables & accessories), end use (hospitals, ambulatory service centers, homecare, and clinics), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, respiratory device, anesthesia device, monitoring device, diagnostic device, and consumable and accessory are the major segments of anesthesia and respiratory device market by product type. Lucintel forecasts that respiratory device is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its growing demand among patient with breathing difficulties, such as fibrosis, asthma, copd, and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Within this market, hospital will remain the largest segment due to escalating need in this industry for specialist and contemporary anesthetic and respiratory technologies.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to availibilty of well established healthcare infrastructure, rising number of geriatric population, and presence of favourable medical reimbursement policies in the region.

Becton, Dickinson and Company, Hamilton Medical, Medtronic, Smiths, GE Healthcare, SunMed, Chart Industries, and Koninklijke Philips are the major suppliers in the anesthesia and respiratory device market.

