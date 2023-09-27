Lucintel Forecasts Global Kidney Stone Retrieval Device Market to Reach $3.7 billionby 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-27 — /EPR Network/ —

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global kidney stone retrieval device market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital and clinic, ambulatory surgery center, and specialty clinic markets. The global kidney stone retrieval device market is expected to reach an estimated $3.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing prevalence of kidney stones, rising demand for this device to perform multiple procedures in kidney, and increasing preference for imaging systems in kidney stone therapies.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in kidney stone retrieval device market to 2030 by product (lithotripters, stone removal baskets, ureterorenoscopes,ureteral stents, and others), treatment (extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy, percutaneous nephrolithotripsy, and intracorporeal ureteroscopy), end use (hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, specialty clinics, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, lithotripters, stone removal baskets, ureterorenoscopes, and ureteral stent are the major segments of kidney stone retrieval device market by product. Lucintel forecasts that lithotripters will remain the largest segment due to its increasing demand for effectively treating kidney stones and growing preference for shockwave litho-diagnostic treatments and 3D lithotripters with modern technology improve the kidney procedure’s efficacy.

Within this market, hospital will remain the largest segment due to growing patient’s preference for this setting given to the easy availibility of necessary equipments for kidney stone removal treatment and presence of healthcare expertise.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increase in the number of kidney stone-related cases, robust healthcare infrastructure, and presence of key players in the region.

Boston Scientific, Olympus, BD Company, Cook, Coloplast, and Dornier Medtech are the major suppliers in the kidney stone retrieval device market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056