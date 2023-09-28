The global aerospace lubricant market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global aerospace lubricant market looks promising with opportunities in the civil, defense, and space markets. The global aerospace lubricant market is expected to reach an estimated $3.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing air traffic in both developed as well as developing economies, such as U.S., UK, India, and China, rising government spending on defense industry, and growing demand for high-efficient lubricants.

In this market, gas turbine oil, piston engine oil, and hydraulic fluid are the major segments of aerospace lubricant market by product.

Lucintel forecasts that gas turbine oil will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Within this market, civil will remain the largest segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Aerospace Lubricants, Astronics Corporation, Crane Aerospace, Eastman Chemical Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Lubricant Consult, Nye Lubricants, Nyco Solution Ahead, Royal Dutch Shell, and Shell Global are the major suppliers in the aerospace lubricant market.

