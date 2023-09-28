The global automotive powertrain sensors market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.0% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global automotive powertrain sensors market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger car and commercial vehicle market. The global automotive powertrain sensors market is expected to reach an estimated $25.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are significantly growing automobile sales and production across the globe and growing demand for electric vehicles equipped with a range of sensors, including voltage sensors to enhance transmission system efficiency.

In this market, motion sensors, process sensors, and position sensors are the major segments of automotive powertrain sensors market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that process sensors is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, passenger cars will remain the largest segment.

Europe will remain the largest region over the forecast period.

Robert Bosch, ZF Friedrichshafen, Texas Instruments, Continental, Delphi Technologies, PCB Piezotronics, Valeo, Balluff Automation, Denso Corporation, Thyssenkrupp, and Hella are the major suppliers in the automotive powertrain sensors market.

