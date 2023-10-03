Vindaloo Softtech is participating in GITEX 2023

For over 40 years GITEX GLOBAL has provided tech professionals around the world to connect, share ideas and create real, meaningful connections. Since the show’s inception in 1981, GITEX GLOBAL has grown substantially. The GITEX GLOBAL ecosystem consists of 10 co-located shows; within GITEX GLOBAL, there is

AI Everything

Global DevSlam

X-Verse

GITEX Impact

Future Urbanism

Electric Future Expo

Expand North Star

Future Blockchain Summit

Fintech Surge

Marketing Mania

Major brands participating in the event include Microsoft, Ericsson, MasterCard, Cisco, and Amazon.