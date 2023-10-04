Advanced Payment Cards Industry: Top Players Financial Performance Overview

Advanced Payment Cards Industry Data Book – Virtual Cards, Dual Interface Payment Card, and Biometric Payment Cards Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Virtual Cards Market Report Highlights

The global Virtual Cards Market size was valued at USD 13.31 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.9% from 2023 to 2030.

The credit card segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The growing e-commerce businesses worldwide is expected to drive the demand for virtual credit card among consumers, thereby contributing to the segment’s growth.

The B2C remote payment virtual cards segment is expected to witness significant growth during the projected period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increasing real-time digital disbursements in mobile platforms worldwide.

The business use segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. Businesses across the globe are adopting virtual card payments to streamline their payment processes and meet their evolving customer needs, which is one of the vital factors that propelled the segmental growth in 2022.

The Asia Pacific regional market is expected to witness the fastest growth during the projected period. The increasing internet penetration across the region is expected to play a decisive role in driving regional market growth.

Dual Interface Payment Card Market Report Highlights

The global dual interface payment card market was valued at USD 7.10 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2023 to 2030

The metal segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The innovative technological advancements such as fingerprint sensor embedded into cards for biometric payment processing is expected to drive the growth

The retail segment dominated the market in 2021 owing to the increasing usage of credit cards for online payments. For instance, according to the data released by RBI in march 2022, credit card payments made for e-commerce purchases were 76% more compared to in-store swipes

The Asia Pacific regional market is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The growing awareness of contactless payments across the region is expected to play a decisive role in driving the regional growth

Biometric Payment Cards Market Report Highlights

The global Biometric Payment Cards Market size was valued at USD 0.09 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 68.3% from 2023 to 2030.

The credit cards segment is the emerging segment and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Credit cards are widely used by individuals across the globe for making payments and availing easy EMIs

The retail segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The adoption of contactless payments as well as the credit and debit card acceptance by the retailers is propelling the growth of the segment

The Europe segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Europe is home to key market players that are increasingly entering into partnerships to offer biometric payment cards

Competitive Landscape

To endure the fierce competition, prominent market participants have formulated innovative concepts and ideas, improved their existing product lineup, and bolstered their profitability. The companies collaborated to leverage expertise and resources to fasten the launch and commercialization of the biometric payment cards. Partnerships often were focused on completing the pilot projects and the launch of new biometric payment cards with increased efficiency in usage and features.

Key players operating in the Advanced Payment Cards Industry are:

American Express Company

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mastercard

Marqeta, Inc

Skrill USA, Inc.

