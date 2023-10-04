Food antioxidants market: A productive way to wholesome nutrition

New York, United States, 2023-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ —Antioxidants play a crucial role in overall health. They are natural compounds found in some foods that help neutralize free radicals in our bodies. In the food antioxidants market, free radicals are substances that occur naturally in our bodies but attack the fats, proteins, and DNA in our cells which can cause different diseases and accelerate the aging process.

What are the best sources of antioxidants?

The best antioxidant sources are fruits and vegetables, as well as products derived from plants. Some selective options include blueberries, raspberries, apples, broccoli, cabbage, spinach, eggplant, and legumes such as red kidney beans or black beans. They are also found in green tea, black tea, red wine, and dark chocolate. Usually, the existence of color signifies a specific antioxidant in that food.

According to a research report by Polaris Market Research, the global food antioxidants market size & share are estimated to surpass USD 2,155.69 million by 2032, to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Antioxidant supplements

Oxidants can also be destructive in the body leading to a more rapid aging effect. If they are present in too large a quantity, oxidants can attack the cells and potentially lead to things such as cancer, damaged immune system, clogged arteries, nervous system malfunctions, and increased risk of heart disease. Taking antioxidant supplements can be a way to counteract these adverse effects. They can assist the body in fighting the detrimental effects of oxidants by rounding out the missing vitamins, phytochemicals, and carotenoids that are excluded from the natural diet.

Types of antioxidants

Antioxidant enzymes : In the food antioxidants market, as plants generate many free radicals, they have a built-in natural protection system that prevents the free radicals from causing cellular damage, eventually resulting in the plant withering and dying. The protection comes from naturally occurring antioxidants.

: In the food antioxidants market, as plants generate many free radicals, they have a built-in natural protection system that prevents the free radicals from causing cellular damage, eventually resulting in the plant withering and dying. The protection comes from naturally occurring antioxidants. Antioxidant vitamins: Common antioxidant vitamins include A, C, E, folic acid, and beta carotene. Vitamin A is crucial for enhancing the immune system, eye health, tissue repair, and cholesterol levels. Vitamin C assists in safeguarding the skin from UV damage and promotes better ion absorption. Vitamin E maintains healthy blood vessels and improves skin condition.

Request Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/food-antioxidants-market/request-for-sample

Expansion of the market in North America

North America is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the market over the coming years because of hectic consumer lifestyles and the high spending capacity and purchasing power of the people in countries such as the US and Canada. In addition, a substantial portion of the North American population is working professionals. Therefore, they mainly rely on prepared or ready-to-eat food products, which generate high demand for antioxidants to increase the shelf life of products and also have an affirmative influence on the market growth in the region during the anticipated period.

Key players

Global players include Archer Daniels Midland Company, DuPont, Kalsec Inc., Kemin Industries, Camlin Fine Services, BASF, 3A Antioxidants, Eastman Chemical Company, Barentz Group, Sasol Limited, Crystal Quinone, Frutarom., Pharmorgana GmbH, Nagase Group, Foodchem International, and Advanced Organic Materials.

Final thoughts

Free radicals have been linked to various diseases, including heart disease, cancer, and vision loss, but this does not indicate that an increased intake of antioxidants will prevent these diseases. Antioxidants from artificial sources may enhance the risk of health problems. In the food antioxidants market, as a result, it is essential to seek out natural sources of antioxidants in the form of a healthful diet.