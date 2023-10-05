Lucintel Forecasts Global Advanced Visualization Market to Reach $6.9 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global advanced visualization market looks promising with opportunities in the hospitals & surgical center, imaging center, and academic & research center markets. The global advanced visualization market is expected to reach an estimated $6.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing healthcare spending, accelerated adoption of telemedicine and remote collaboration tools in healthcare, and integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms into medical.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in advanced visualization market to 2030 by product (hardware & software, and services), imaging modality (magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), positron emission tomography (PET), ultrasound, radiotherapy (RT), and nuclear medicine), application (radiology/interventional radiology, cardiology, orthopedics, oncology, vascular, neurology, and others), end use (hospitals & surgical centers, imaging centers, academic & research centers, and others),, and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, hardware & software, and services are the major segments of advanced visualization market by product. Lucintel forecasts that hardware & software will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of AV solutions in hospitals and diagnostic centers.

Within this market, hospitals & surgical center will remain the largest segment due to availability of skilled medical professionals and advanced healthcare infrastructure and hospitals provide convenient access to medical facilities for individuals seeking healthcare services.

North America will remain the largest region during the forecast period due to availability of advanced diagnostic products in the US and Canada and advanced research and development facilities across the USA.

General Electric, Toshiba Corporation, Siemens, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon, Vital Images, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Terarecon, and Olympus Corporation are the major suppliers in the advanced visualization market.

