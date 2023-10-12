Lucintel Forecasts Global Automotive Smart Display Market to Reach $18.6 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global automotive smart display market looks promising with opportunities in the digital instrument cluster, center stack, head-up display, and rear seat entertainment markets. The global automotive smart display market is expected to reach an estimated $18.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 12.7% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing integration of smartphone connectivity in cars, growing need to provide AR experience, and rising penetration of cameras in vehicles across the globe.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in automotive smart display market to 2030 by display size (less than 5”, 5”-10”, and greater than 10”), technology (LCD, TFT-LCD, and OLED), application (digital instrument cluster, center stack, head-up display, and rear seat entertainment), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, less than 5”, 5”-10”, and greater than 10” are the major segments of automotive smart display market by display size. Lucintel forecasts that less than 5” will remain the largest segment over the forecast period owing to its capabilities, such as navigation, multimedia support, driving assistance, and driver-to-vehicle communication.

Within this market, center stack will remain the largest segment as it provides array of interactive functionalities, such as navigation, music control, cabin temperature adjustments, and information access.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for vehicles, growing cases of road accidents, and rising need to implement safety features in vehicles to ensure the safety of the occupants and the pedestrians.

Alps Alpine, Continental, Denso, Hyundai Mobis, Nippon Seiki, Panasonic, Pioneer, Robert Bosch, SAMSUNG, and Visteon are the major suppliers in the automotive smart display market.

