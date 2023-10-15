CTC High Performance Bell-type Suction Cups, the Suction Cups that Hold Fast to Sheet Metal

RALEIGH, NC, 2023-Oct-15 — /EPR Network/ —

The main feature of this new range of CTC suction cups is its bell shape. This new design combines the advantages of both flat and bellows suction cups. They have the strength and anti-slip qualities of the former, with the added abilities of the latter to grip complex or angular shapes.

The CTC cup series has a large deflection capability, adapting easily to gripping flat, convex, or angular sheet metal.

Their anti-slip cleats make it easy to move heavy, oily sheets quickly and efficiently, while their central stops ensure that thin sheets are gripped tightly without deforming them.

CTC’s high performance bell-type suction cups are available in a wide range of diameters (4 diameters from 40 to 100 mm) and mounting configurations (3/8G male or female and 32 mm square), to adapt perfectly to all types of applications. All are made from TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane), for excellent resistance to wear and oil.



A Broad Range of Applications

The versatility, sturdiness, reliability, and safety features of CTC’s new high performance bell-type suction cups make them ideal for use in any industry where sheet metal or metal parts are handled as part of the process:

• Feeding machines such as folders and cutters

• Picking up sheet metal or parts for transfer to stamping presses and storage

CTC suction cups are perfect for use in the automotive sector, in various stages of the manufacturing process: stamping, fitting, assembly, etc. COVAL has developed a long-standing partnership with major car manufacturers, supplying them with products that meet their expectations in terms of quality and productivity.

Qualities that Make the Difference

Speed

• Ideal for high-speed presses for high throughput and handling of larger parts (body sides, roofs, doors, etc.).

Lightweight

• Polyamide inserts

Versatility

• Provides excellent hold, thanks to its bell shape, for all flat, convex, or angular-shaped sheet metal.

Durability

• Excellent resistance to wear and oil, thanks to thermoplastic polyurethane.

Safety

• Anti-slip cleats for oily sheets

https://www.coval-inc.com/



COVAL. The vacuum you need. Where you need it, when you need it.

Established in the south of France, COVAL SAS designs, produces and markets high-performance vacuum components and systems throughout the entire world for industrial applications in all lines of business.

COVAL is an ISO 9001 V2015 certified company that innovates on a global scale in the area of vacuum handling using optimized components with integrated, intelligent and reliable features. Its solutions can be adapted to any industrial context and their primary goal is to improve productivity with safety in mind.

COVAL’s clients are present in all major industrial fields in which vacuum handling is critical for efficiency and productivity. These fields include packaging, automotive, plastic processing, aeronautics, and palletizing.

COVAL markets its products and services throughout Europe as well as in North and South America through its subsidiaries and its network of authorized distributors.

Facts and Figures

Company

• French company founded in 1986

• Company size: 135 employees

• 2022 revenue: €21 million

• 25 distributors in France and 35 international

• 5 subsidiaries: China, Germany, Italy, Spain, U.S.A.

• Production site and head office: Montélier, France

Products

Vacuum pumps, suction cups, vacuum switches, vacuum grippers, accessories

COVAL VACUUM TECHNOLOGY Inc.

901 Jones Franklin Road

Suite 100

RALEIGH, NC 27606

UNITED STATES

REAMS Joe

Phone : +919 233-48-55

joe.reams@coval.com

COVAL

ZA des petits champs

26120 Montélier

Garcia Stephane

Phone : 06 88 84 54 09

stephane.garcia@coval.com