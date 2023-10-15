Sales Rain unveils BRAND NEW 14th-floor office in the heart of Ortigas

Bridgetowne, Quezon City, 2023-Oct-15 — /EPR Network/ — Sales Rain Inc., the provider of premium, flexible office space solutions, proudly unveils its latest feat: a brand-new 14th-floor office space strategically nestled within the vibrant heart of Ortigas, Philippines. This remarkable addition reaffirms Sales Rain’s unwavering dedication to redefining how businesses perceive and experience workspace solutions in one of Metro Manila’s most bustling and dynamic business districts.

Due to overwhelming demand, we proudly unveil our BRAND NEW 14th-floor office in the heart of Ortigas! But that’s not all!! We’ve been making waves in the business world from our 11th-floor location in the same building, and now we’re taking it up!

Harness your full potential inside a thriving environment in our offices with the following facilities:

405 plug-and-play workstations

2 reception areas

Fully fitted Cubical type workstation

Furnished and fully equipped 3 conference rooms

5 private manager’s room

Executive Office with a stunning view

Personal and professional growth with our 2 training rooms

2 nap rooms

pantry area and cafe

4 meeting rooms

Modern technology

Proximity & Accessibility

Here are some glimpses of this flexible office space solution:

Experience the Advantages of Sales Rain’s 14th-Floor Office in Ortigas

Prime Location: Nestled in Ortigas Center, Sales Rain’s new 14th-floor office enjoys a prime location that puts businesses at the epicenter of Manila’s thriving financial and commercial hub. It offers convenient access to major transportation hubs, government offices, shopping centers, and renowned dining establishments. Contemporary Design: The office space is meticulously designed to inspire creativity and productivity. Featuring modern furnishings, open workspaces, and sleek interiors, it creates an ambiance that fosters innovation and collaboration. Breathtaking Views: The 14th-floor vantage point offers spectacular views of Ortigas and its vibrant surroundings. The expansive windows not only fill the workspace with natural light but also provide a refreshing visual break for employees. Flexibility: Sales Rain’s Ortigas office provides a range of flexible workspace options, including private offices, co-working spaces, and virtual offices. These options cater to businesses of all sizes and their unique requirements. Cutting-Edge Technology: Equipped with advanced technology infrastructure, high-speed internet, and modern telecommunications systems, the office ensures seamless operations and connectivity for businesses. Modern Amenities: The facility includes a selection of amenities, including fully equipped meeting rooms, a spacious lounge area, and a well-stocked kitchenette. These amenities enhance the overall work experience and promote work-life balance. Professional Services: With dedicated reception and administrative support, Sales Rain ensures tenants receive professional assistance, contributing to a smooth and efficient work environment. Networking Opportunities: Tenants become part of the thriving Sales Rain community, opening doors to valuable networking opportunities. Interactions with diverse professionals can lead to collaborations and business growth.

For more information on our new office, please visit https://salesrain.com/ or contact us at info@salesrain.com OR Call us at +63 917 311 7246.

About Sales Rain: Sales Rain is a premier office space provider with multiple sites within Metro Manila’s leading business centers and IT parks. Our sites carry premium addresses in Makati, BGC, Ortigas, Mandaluyong, Eastwood, and Bridgetowne. Our call center and BPO services are designed for efficiency and practicality with flexible lease terms. Choose our services and get the advantage of expanding your business to reach a new potential.

