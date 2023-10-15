Launch of the book: Poetry A Ray of Life by Bristi Parvin (Author)

Lucknow, India, 2023-Oct-15 — /EPR Network/ — BFC Publication is glad to announce the launch of “Poetry A Ray of Life,” an enchanting collection of 30 heartfelt poems by Bristi Parvin. These poems are not just writings inked on paper but also the grief of almost every individual. When adversity shrouded Bristi, she sought peace amid the pages and the hope of a loving life.

People around her belittled her abilities, but the words she wrote on paper guided her toward a significant life. For Bristi, poetry is not just a form of artistic expression; it’s a lifeline that pulled her from the abyss of BPD and depression. Some verses in this collection depict grief and darkness; some talk about the intricacies of society, while others express the brighter side of life: hope, love, and light. Furthermore, you will discover the intricate connections that weave these poems together.

Order your copies today and delve deeper into the intricacies of life, along with finding your light. The book has been made available for purchase on Amazon, Flipkart & Google Play Books of September 7, 2023.

—–