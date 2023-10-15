Creative Diagnostics Launches New Azaperone Test Reagents for Research Applications

New York, USA, 2023-Oct-15 — /EPR Network/ — Creative Diagnostics, a leading manufacturer and supplier of antibodies, small molecule conjugates and critical assay reagents for food, feed, environmental and toxicological sample analysis, has announced the release of its new line of Azaperone Test Reagents, including Azaperone ELISA Kits, Azaperone Residue Rapid Test Strips, and Azaperone Antibodies & Antigens. These reagents are designed to assist researchers in the detection of Azaperone.

Azaperone is an important butylphenol benzene neurostabilizer used in veterinary practice. It has a variety of neurostabilizing effects associated with farm animals. Intramuscular injections of this drug are used to relieve tension and reduce activity in animals. It causes animals to be indifferent to their environment and remain calm for long periods, which helps to avoid fighting when they live together and mix in herds. For this reason, it is often used for long-distance transportation of animals such as pigs. With the widespread use of this drug in the veterinary field, the problem of its residues in animal tissues and the direct danger of its toxic side effects on human health have attracted widespread attention.

Creative Diagnostics is committed to developing quality detection reagents to support the development of sedative testing. Through years of research and experience of its technical staff, the company has successfully developed a range of antigens and antibodies for immunoassays and established enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) and lateral flow immunoassay (LFIA) detection platforms.

Creative Diagnostics now offers a series of Azaperone Test Reagents for research applications, including Azaperone Antibodies & Antigens, Azaperone ELISA Kits, and Azaperone Screen Tests. For example, the new Azaperone [OVA] (#DAGA-227O) and Mouse Anti-Azaperone Monoclonal Antibody (#CABT-L3081) can be used to detect Azaperone residues by ELISA and IFIA. These antigens and antibodies have been extensively validated and characterized. Meanwhile, the antigens are analyzed by UV-visible spectroscopy and sodium dodecyl sulfate-polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis (SDS-PAGE). Antibody sensitivity is determined by icELISA to determine the 50% inhibitory concentration (IC50), and antibody specificity is determined by measuring cross-reactivity (CR) with other structural analogs.

Creative Diagnostics also offers icELISA for the detection of Azaperone residues in pork and pork liver. The linear range of the kit has been tested to be 0.165-1.29 ng/mL with a sensitivity of 0.5 ng/mL or greater. The CV is less than 15%. In addition, Creative Diagnostics provides Lateral Flow ICA Test Strip, a faster and easier diagnostic tool for on-site testing. The visual limit of detection and critical value for azaperone in Lateral Flow ICA are 0.5 and 10 ng/g, respectively. Both methods are sensitive, fast, and effective for on-site testing and rapid bulk screening of samples.

For more information about these new Azaperone Test Reagents, please visit https://www.creative-diagnostics.com/food-analysis/azaperone.html.

