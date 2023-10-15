AWC 2023 opens in Shenzhen on October 11th

Shenzhen, China, 2023-Oct-15 — /EPR Network/ — Automotive World China (AWC 2023) opened on October 11 at the world-recognized tech hub of Shenzhen, with about 3,000 Chinese and international exhibitors presenting technologies and solutions for new energy and intelligent connected vehicles, bringing out an incredible and inspiring display of products and technologies of today and a very near tomorrow. It was a thrilling testimony to the growth and development of the new energy vehicle industry in China and around the world.

AWC brings together the full gamut of Chinese and overseas new energy and internet-connected vehicle manufacturers and suppliers, government authorities, automotive enterprises, R&D institutes, and application sectors. It isn’t just “the” place to smarten up one’s industry know-how, it’s just as much about meeting the right people that make it possible, each link in the chain from conception to final production and commercialization. AWC also comes as a great business platform to construction of a “world-class new-generation automobile hub” in Shenzhen.

Based on Shenzhen’s “20+8” industrial cluster initiation, AWC actively takes part in building a “world-class new-generation automobile hub”

Shenzhen boasts the most complete new energy vehicle supply chain. It is also one of the most competitive players in the global new energy vehicle market and has great potential for exporting new energy vehicles. In 2022, Shenzhen released its policy for the building of “20+8” industrial clusters, in which the strategically-important emerging industries such as intelligent connected vehicles are taking the center stage. And recently, the Industry and Information Technology Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality issued the Three-Year Action Plan for Accelerating the Construction of a “world-class new-generation automobile hub” (2023-2025), which proposed that by 2025, Shenzhen expects an automobile production capacity of over 2 million vehicles, a much more prominent role in the global automobile market, and an automobile industry cluster worth of one trillion yuan. The plan also demanded to accelerate the application of intelligent connected technology in order to increase the competitiveness of its automobile industry. Meanwhile, Shenzhen will foster the development of automobile-related exhibitions, aiming to host internationally influential exhibitions for new energy vehicles. In this context, AWC emerged as an important business platform for Shenzhen’s strategy of becoming a world-class automobile hub.

AWC is a large-scale, innovative, professional exhibition for the global supply chain of new energy and intelligent connected vehicles. It attracts upstream and downstream resources to Shenzhen and empowers Shenzhen as a “world-class new-generation automobile hub”. As China is taking a leading position in the new round of transformation in the global automobile industry, AWC assumes an important role in the development of China’s automobile industry and its fast expansion in the global market.

New technologies, new products, and new trends in the entire new energy vehicle supply chain revealed by a world-class lineup of exhibitors

As a trend-setter for the international new energy and intelligent connected vehicle industries, AWC 2023 has attracted a lot of industry leaders. The exhibition halls are packed with leading industry players, e.g. BYD Semiconductor, Autosar, Bosch, SGS, DeepRoute, Neolix, FavoredTech, Xpeng, AutoX, Hangsheng Technology, Gotion, FinDreams, Taiyo Ink, Rubycon, Idemitsu Chemical, Tencent, Ehang, AutoFlight, ZF, China Mobile, SF, Innovusion, Unlimited AI, RoboSenseKeyence, Han’s Laser, GKONCY Electric, Partners Auto, Nakamura Precision Machinery, Asahi Energy, CGXi Intelligent Manufacturing, Upton Technology and DEPRAG.

A fleet of emerging industry giants showcases “futuristic technology” at the eye-catching eVTOL Zone

A futuristic exhibition zone is devoted to ” eVTOL ” at AWC 2023. It gathers leading eVTOL manufacturers and their advanced products and technologies. The exhibition thus opens up new possibilities of future transportation and offer the visitors a first taste of the future “low-altitude flying” era that was only envisioned in sci-fi movies before.

XPENG AEROHT, Ehang Intelligence, AutoFlight Aviation, Weihang Technology, and China Mobile showcase their eVTOL products, the hybrid of intelligent automobile and modern aviation manufacturing technologies. Their amazing display brings the future 3D travel to the visitors up close. XPENG AEROHT, Asia’s leading flying car company, fulfills the visitors’imagination of low altitude flight with its flying car X2. The autonomous urban flight vehicle innovator, Ehang Intelligent, brings a manned autonomous flight vehicle that can be widely used for urban air travel. It can take off and land vertically, and hover in the air, making it possible for a better life in the technology-equipped smart cities. AutoFlight Aviation is a pioneer in eVTOL air taxis that can reduce the hour-long ground traffic time during peak hours to 15-20 minutes, a clear demonstration of the magic of low altitude travel and transportation.

Exhibitors in the ” eVTOL ” exhibition area are busy talking to representatives from government authorities and application sectors such as logistics transportation, port transportation, emergency rescue, medical transportation, agricultural and forest operations, surveying and mapping, tourism, etc. to promote the commercial use of their products.

International exchanges connect global business opportunities, and exhibition platform promotes expansion to overseas markets of Chinese brands

AWC 2023 boasts a robust conference program covering topics about “industry, academia, research and application” through collaboration with its Chinese and international partners, e.g. the China Communications and Transportation Association and SAE International, co-organizing over 50 industry forums and summits, including the “China Future Transportation Industry Development Summit”, the “Forum on EIC System Technology in New Energy Vehicles”, the “Forum on Autonomous Driving”, the “Shenzhen International Electric Vehicle EIC System and Intelligent Manufacturing Technology Conference”, and the “Summit on New Energy Vehicle Parts Manufacturing Engineering”. These conferences provide a one-stop cross-disciplinary exchange platform for experts from the automotive, electronics, intelligent manufacturing, and transportation industries. Top industry leaders and experts inform and discuss the exciting today and tomorrow of automotive technology.

AWC also features unprecedented international visitor participation that can be a driving force in the overseas expansion of the Chinese automobile industry. In collaboration with embassies and consulates, industry associations, and trade and investment promotion institutions from a diversity of countries, AWC 2023 holds a number of international exchange activities along with the exhibition, including the “Vietnam Day”, “Thailand Day”, “Malaysia Investment Seminar”, and “Japan- South Korea Visiting Scheme”. Throughout the 3-day exhibition in Shenzhen, about 2,000 business matchmaking meetings will be held between the exhibitors and trade visitors. Such activities will promote industrial exchanges between China and other countries and build a win-win global value chain that is crucial to Chinese new energy vehicle companies’ “go global” strategy.

Large-scale concurrent exhibitions offer enhanced efficiency and rewards

Alongside AWC 2023, a number of major exhibitions in related industries including electronics, displays, and new materials, are held, including NEPCON ASIA, ES SHOW, C-Touch and Display, FILM & TAPE EXPO, and COMMERCIAL DISPLAY Shenzhen. These exhibitions jointly present a grand 160,000-sqm feast of technology that is expected to attract over 100,000 visitors who come to experience the cutting-edge technology and the energetic innovation of the automotive industry on the show floor.

Targeting the “dual-carbon” goals to promote sustainable development of the automotive industry

S-Future, the sustainable future-oriented cross-sector platform created by RX China, has teamed up with AWC to launch a “Sustainable Corner” where leaders and pioneers who have made outstanding performance in the sustainable development of the automotive industry meet and share their experience. They hold talks about sustainable concepts and strategic roadmap, auto design and R&D, intelligent green manufacturing, sustainable supply, and low-carbon solutions for the automotive industry.

Dialogues in the “Sustainable Corner” cover zero-carbon product and component design and development, sustainable performance improvement, green materials and procurement, low-carbon park and intelligent factory construction, battery recycling, hydrogen energy, fuel cells, and more.

Deep, cross-sector integration defines the future of automotive manufacturing

The deeper integration between the Internet, new energy, artificial intelligence, shared economy, energy conservation and emission reduction technologies in the automobile industry and future transportation will greatly change how we travel, our safety and efficiency, as well as the public services, the way we live, work and play. Application scenarios and user experience is becoming important considerations for car companies while they define their differentiated advantages in the highly competitive market, and for the consumers while making car purchasing decision.

As China’s exclusive new energy vehicle and smart car R&D and manufacturing event organized by RX, and a leading destination for cutting-edge technologies, innovation results, and future trends, AWC 2023 is staged at Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center on October 11th – 13th.