MORBiZ Releases New Alert on Latest Internet Scams Targeting Small Businesses

Kirkland, WA, 2023-Oct-15 — /EPR Network/ — In our digital world, it is important to stay vigilant when conducting any sort of business online. Scammers are constantly developing new methods that can result in real loss for people and businesses. At MORBiZ, we want you to stay protected, so we’ve outlined a popular small business scams below, as we believe that education is often the best weapon against any sort of breach.

Phishing Attacks

Phishing remains one of the most widespread online scams. Scammers send deceptive emails, messages, or links that appear to be from legitimate sources like banks, vendors, or government agencies. They aim to trick you into revealing sensitive information, such as passwords, credit card numbers, or login credentials. Train your team to scrutinize email addresses and URLs, and never click on suspicious links.

Business Email Compromise (BEC)

BEC scams involve attackers impersonating high-ranking company executives or vendors to manipulate employees into initiating unauthorized wire transfers or divulging sensitive information. Always verify any financial request through a secondary communication channel, such as a phone call, before taking action.

Fake Invoices and Payment Scams

Scammers may send fabricated invoices or emails claiming payment is overdue. They impersonate known suppliers or vendors, tricking businesses into transferring funds to fraudulent accounts. Implement a rigorous verification process for all payment requests and encourage your team to confirm invoice details before making any payments.

Tech Support Scams

In tech support scams, fraudsters impersonate technical support personnel from reputable companies, claiming your systems are compromised. They persuade you to grant them remote access to your systems or pay for unnecessary software. Always verify the legitimacy of such claims through official company channels before granting any access or making payments.

Social Engineering

Social engineering scams involve manipulating individuals into divulging confidential information or taking certain actions. Scammers may build rapport with employees over time, posing as colleagues, clients, or even friends. Train your team to be cautious about sharing sensitive information, even if the request appears to be from a familiar source.

Ransomware Attacks

Ransomware attacks involve malicious software that encrypts your data, rendering it inaccessible. The attacker demands a ransom payment in exchange for the decryption key. Regularly back up your data offline and educate your team about avoiding suspicious downloads or attachments to prevent falling victim to ransomware attacks.

Directory Listing Scams

Scammers may contact small business owners, offering paid directory listings or advertising services promising increased visibility. Always verify the legitimacy of such offers and thoroughly research the company before committing any funds.

Investment Scams

Be cautious of unsolicited investment opportunities promising guaranteed returns. Research thoroughly and consult with financial professionals before committing your business’s funds to any investment.

By being aware of these digital small business scams, you can protect your company and your own well being. At MORBiZ, we build highly secure websites for small businesses and perform a variety of other web presence services to help them safely grow online. As your digital growth partner, you can count on us to keep your business safe! Give us a call at 1-855-266-7249 to learn more about our services!