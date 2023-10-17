Dive Into “Burning Rubber”—A Powerful Memoir By Kathryn Larouche Imler

Chilliwack, BC, Canada, 2023-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — “Burning Rubber” is a gripping narrative that takes readers on a transformative journey through the life of a dedicated registered nurse and single mother of three, who, driven by compassion, embarked on an emotional mission to escort a dying man back to his homeland in Myanmar. However, upon her return to Vancouver, she found herself entangled in complexities and challenges, and her health began to deteriorate, ultimately compelling her to retire from her beloved profession.

The memoir sheds light on the struggles brought forth by medical conditions like Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME/CFS) and Fibromyalgia (FM), conditions that have the power to upend the very essence of existence. But within the shadows of adversity, “Burning Rubber” conveys the message of resilience, illuminating the enduring spirit of Kathryn as she confronts the trials of lost purpose, grief, abuse, PTSD, and addiction. It is a demonstration of her solid determination and unyielding courage as she navigates the unforgiving terrain of life, now confined to a wheelchair in the heart of Asia. This narrative becomes a metaphorical representation of constant motion and the unceasing clash with a healthcare system that often falls short.

With “Burning Rubber,” Kathryn doesn’t just stop with her profound storytelling; she extends a helping hand. Ten percent of the book’s sales will be dedicated to supporting societies engaged in vital research for ME/CFS and FM, shining a light on conditions that demand greater awareness and understanding in the quest for improved healthcare. The book embodies tenacity and stubbornness, where the solid human spirit perseveres and where purpose is rediscovered in the constraints of disability.

About the Author

“Burning Rubber” is penned by the resilient Kathryn Larouche Imler, a retired registered nurse whose diverse professional background spans general medicine, surgery, gynecology, obstetrics, and home care supervision.

Kathryn’s life took an unexpected turn, leading her to confront a rare and almost unheard-of medical condition that would take nearly a decade to diagnose. This experience instilled within her a deep commitment to research, mainly focused on Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME/CFS) and Fibromyalgia (FM), two of the often “unseen” medical conditions that millions worldwide grapple with, conditions often misunderstood by the majority of the medical community.

“Burning Rubber” is available on Amazon and leading bookstores as well as Kathryn’s

