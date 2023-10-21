UEM Kolkata Earns Recognition as West Bengal’s Premier BTech College

Kolkata, India, 2023-Oct-21 — /EPR Network/ — With a relentless commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and holistic development, UEM Kolkata is proudly rising to the pinnacle of BTech education in the region.

In recent years, UEM Kolkata has garnered significant attention and accolades, marking a distinct and inspiring journey towards becoming West Bengal’s premier BTech college. The institution’s relentless pursuit of excellence, coupled with a student-centric approach, has earned it this well-deserved recognition.

Academic Excellence

UEM Kolkata’s BTech programs are designed to be at the forefront of modern engineering and technology. The institution’s faculty consists of highly qualified and experienced professors who foster a conducive learning environment. The curriculum is constantly updated to keep pace with the dynamic industry trends, ensuring that UEM Kolkata graduates are well-equipped to tackle real-world challenges.

State-of-the-Art Infrastructure

UEM Kolkata boasts state-of-the-art infrastructure and facilities that facilitate hands-on learning experiences. The campus is equipped with modern laboratories, libraries, and research centers, providing students with the resources they need to excel in their chosen fields.

Industry Connections

To bridge the gap between academia and industry, UEM Kolkata has established robust ties with leading companies and organizations. These connections provide students with opportunities for internships, research projects, and job placements, making them job-ready from day one.

Student-Centric Approach

The institution places students at the core of its educational philosophy. UEM Kolkata emphasizes a holistic approach to education, focusing on the overall development of its students. Co-curricular activities, clubs, and societies complement classroom learning, ensuring that graduates emerge not only as skilled engineers but also as well-rounded individuals.

Awards and Accolades

The recognition as West Bengal’s premier BTech college comes as a result of UEM Kolkata’s consistent efforts and achievements. The institution has received several awards and accolades in recent years, which reflect its commitment to academic quality and innovation.

As UEM Kolkata continues its journey of excellence, it remains focused on producing the next generation of engineering and technology leaders who will drive innovation and progress in West Bengal and beyond.

For more information about UEM Kolkata and its BTech programs, please visit https://uem.edu.in/uem-kolkata/department-of-engineering/.

About UEM Kolkata:

The University of Engineering & Management (UEM), Kolkata, is a pioneering institution that is redefining engineering and technology education in West Bengal. With a commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and holistic development, UEM Kolkata has earned its reputation as the premier BTech college in Kolkata.

