49th Annual State Texas Association of Addiction Professionals Conference on Addiction Studies

The Texas Institute of Addiction Professionals (TAAP) is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated 49th annual State TAAP Conference on Addiction Studies, set to take place at the Hyatt Regency Hill Country Spa and Resort in San Antonio, TX, from October 19-22, 2023. This year's theme is "Staying Alive at the TAAP Disco Inferno."

The State TAAP Conference on Addiction Studies has grown into the largest addiction and mental health symposium in the southwest and is often referred to as one of the best in the nation. This year’s conference features many improvements based on feedback received from past events, correcting parking and audio-visual concerns, improving workshop formats, and increasing food and beverage options. The Disco Inferno theme promises a fun event for all in attendance with workshops, keynote presentations, and special events.

The 2023 State TAAP Conference on Addiction Studies will kick off with a golf tournament on Thursday, October 19, followed by an awards ceremony. After the golf tournament, the workshops will begin and exhibitors will set up their displays. The rest of the weekend will be filled with presentations, workshops, and other events that will guarantee everyone learns something new and has fun in the process.

For more information about the 49th annual State TAAP Conference on Addiction Studies or to register, visit the TAAP website.

About Texas Institute of Addiction Professionals (TAAP): TAAP represents the interests of addiction professionals, including prevention specialists, addiction counselors, and recovery support specialists. They advocate for high licensure and certification standards to ensure quality services for individuals and communities affected by substance abuse. TAAP also provides a platform for networking, education, and support to addiction professionals, fostering growth and excellence in the field.

Company: Texas Institute of Addiction Professionals (TAAP)

Address: PO Box 342343, Lakeway, TX 78734, USA

Telephone: (512) 708-0629

Email: admin@taap.org

https://www.taap.org/