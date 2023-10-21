Rohde & Schwarz to host Design Challenge at Automotive Testing Expo in Novi, MI

Munich, Germany, 2023-Oct-21 — /EPR Network/ —

Caption: Rohde & Schwarz to host interactive Design Challenge at ATE 2023.

This year at the Automotive Test Expo (ATE), Rohde & Schwarz is presenting a new way to experience and demonstrate automotive test solutions for the entire automotive lifecycle from predevelopment to production. At the company’s booth (#4022), attendees can put their design knowledge to the test with the Rohde & Schwarz “Are you a genius?” Design challenge. The challenge takes place during the ATE exhibit hours and will incorporate a series of lab challenges that evaluate attendee’s knowledge in EMC, power integrity, automotive ethernet and 5G connectivity measurements.

In addition to the Design Challenge, Rohde & Schwarz will highlight multiple demonstrations at the company’s booth. These include a patented FMCW radar minimum object distance for our radar object simulation solution. Both the R&S AREG800A automotive radar echo generator and the R&S QAT100 antenna array will display driving scenario simulations for testing radar based advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and radar sensors used in automated driving cars entirely over the air.

Show attendees can also experience up close the R&S CMX500 5G one-box signaling tester which provides a 5G NR solution for development of 5G TCUs and testing 5G automotive connectivity.

Rohde & Schwarz is exhibiting at ATE 2023 in booth #4022 in Novi, MI, from October 24-26. For show updates from Rohde & Schwarz, follow the Rohde & Schwarz Automotive showcase page on LinkedIn.

Automotive test solutions – Test it. Trust it.

As a leading worldwide provider of test and measurement software, instruments and systems, Rohde & Schwarz employs its technical expertise to develop innovative solutions for the entire automotive lifecycle from predevelopment to production. OEMs, tier 1s, chip suppliers and engineering service providers around the world rely on the company's proven test solutions for automotive radar, connectivity, infotainment, high-performance computing and EMC compliance. With innovative solutions for radar tests in development, integration and production, Rohde & Schwarz supports its customers as a reliable partner for the launch of next-generation ADAS and AD systems. The company's many years of experience and expertise in wireless communications ensure robust connectivity conforming to all standards from 5G and C-V2X to UWB, Wi-Fi and GNSS. Rohde & Schwarz instruments enable the development and debugging of in-vehicle networks with leading-edge bus speeds as well as ECUs such as high-performance domain controllers, and help to eliminate EMC issues. Rohde & Schwarz also offers T&M equipment and custom turnkey test systems for carrying out EMI and EMS measurements on vehicles and vehicle components in line with all major CISPR, ISO and manufacturer-specific EMC standards. These systems and equipment support full vehicle antenna testing and wireless coexistence testing with the user's own systems and instruments. The company also offers outstanding solutions for component and board level tests during ECU production. Partners and customers around the world use these test solutions to ensure automotive components and systems function correctly, interact flawlessly and smoothly and communicate faultlessly with the outside world.

