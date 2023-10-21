TWS Tennis Tours Offers Exclusive $150 AUD Merchandise Credit for Australian Open Enthusiasts

Melbourne, Australia, 2023-Oct-21 — /EPR Network/ — TWS Tennis Tours, a renowned travel company specializing in tennis-focused tours with customized travel experiences, is delighted to announce a special offer for Australian Open enthusiasts. Tennis fans who purchase their Australian Open packages with TWS Tennis Tours now will receive a $150 AUD merchandise credit per person, valid until October 31, 2024.

TWS Tennis Tours has been creating remarkable adventures for almost two decades, with a significant devotion to combining the passion for tennis and tourism. Their commitment to excellence, authenticity, and providing fantastic travel experiences have earned them a well-deserved reputation among tennis fans all across the world.

“We are excited to offer this exclusive merchandise credit to our valued clients,” says Soha Yamin, the founder of TWS Tennis Tours. “Our mission is to improve access to world-class tennis events and the overall experience. With this merchandise credit, our guests will be able to take home a piece of the Australian Open to cherish the experiences for every moment of their lives.”

TWS Tennis Tours specializes in creating personalized and luxurious travel experiences centered on significant tennis tournaments such as the Australian Open, Wimbledon, and the French Open. Their services include premium tournament tickets, guided tours of the host cities, and cultural experiences, ensuring that clients enjoy every aspect of their trip.

What sets TWS Tennis Tours apart is its meticulous attention to detail and dedication to small-group travel. The company carefully selects experts in each destination to provide outstanding experiences for clients.

Hurry up now to take advantage of this limited-time offer and secure your spot at the Australian Open with a $150 AUD merchandise credit. Contact TWS Tennis Tours today! Whether you’re planning a future trip or have already set it on your calendar, TWS Tennis Tours is here to ensure your journey is filled with delight and satisfaction from start to end.

About the Company:

Contact Details: TWS Tennis Tours

Phone: +1 415 -933-6612

Email ID: info@travelswithsoha.com