Upholding A Commitment to Quality Pet Care With An Expansion and Renovation Project

FAIRLAWN, NJ, 2023-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ — Lincoln Avenue Cat and Dog Hospital proudly stands as a trusted institution that has served the community for decades. Under the dedicated care of their esteemed veterinarian, Dr. Hesham El-Akbawy, who has devoted his life to animals, they continue to provide specialized surgeries not readily available in many hospitals. Their commitment lies in offering these services at the most affordable rates, employing cutting-edge techniques and state-of-the-art equipment. They cater to a diverse clientele, including out-of-state visitors whom they assist with temporary residency, ensuring that their pets receive the best possible care.

Their hospital encompasses a wide range of services, from general and preventative care to specialized orthopedic and neurology treatments. Alongside their commitment to medical excellence, they understand the importance of compassionate care. Dr. El-Akbawy and his team create an empathetic environment, providing kind and understanding services that feel like home. Susan Ullman, a satisfied client, attests, “Excellent! Dr. El Akbawy is a superb veterinarian. He is dedicated and extremely knowledgeable. I have complete confidence in him. He performed a radical bilateral mastectomy due to mammary tumors on my toy poodle, extracted bad teeth and spayed her. He avoided cancer and she is perfectly fine. I highly recommend him. He is very educated in his field. The staff is great and the office is clean. We travel an hour to get her… The best!”

Additionally, they offer convenient services such as boarding, grooming, (free nail trims) and an online pharmacy. Understanding the need for easy access to medications, their online pharmacy simplifies the process for pet owners, ensuring medications can be delivered to their homes or picked up directly from the hospital. This eliminates wait times and allows for hassle-free ordering of medications and food refills.

Their longstanding presence in the community, coupled with the expertise of Dr. El-Akbawy, reflects their dedication to providing exceptional care for pets and their families. For more information about their services or to schedule an appointment, please visit their website or contact them directly.