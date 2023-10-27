Online Food license registration in Pune: Startupportal Business Services:

Pune, India, 2023-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ — Food license registration with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is a mandatory requirement for all Food license registration in Pune, India. The registration process involves filling out an online application form, submitting supporting documents such as proof of business registration, and paying the FSSAI license fee. An inspection of the food business premises will be conducted by an FSSAI inspector to verify compliance with food safety regulations. Upon passing the inspection, the FSSAI will issue a food license valid for 1 to 5 years. The license needs to be renewed before its expiration date. Obtaining a FSSAI license helps to ensure the safety and hygiene of food products for consumers and maintain the reputation of the food business.

Types of Food License Registration (FSSAI)?

Basic FSSAI License: This license is for small-scale food businesses that have an annual turnover of less than 12 lakhs. The basic FSSAI license is valid for one to five year and can be easily obtained through the FSSAI online portal (FOSCOS) –

State FSSAI License: This license is for food businesses that have an annual turnover of more than 12 lakhs but less than 20 crores. The state FSSAI license is valid for one to five years and is issued by the FSSAI office in the state where the food business is located.

Central FSSAI License: This license is for large-scale food businesses that have an annual turnover of more than 20 crores. The central FSSAI license is valid for one to five years and is issued by the FSSAI headquarters in New Delhi.

Documents Required for FSSAI Registration in Pune?

Application form: The FSSAI license application form must be filled out accurately and completely. Proof of business address: This is necessary to verify the location of the business. PAN Card of the proprietor/partners/directors: This is required for identity verification of all the persons associated with the business. List of food products: A detailed list of food products is necessary to determine the nature and scale of the business. Details of Food Safety Management System: The food business must have a Food Safety Management System in place, and the details must be provided. Affidavit: An affidavit is necessary to verify the authenticity of the information provided in the application. Authorization letter (if the application is submitted by an authorized person): If someone other than the proprietor or partner is submitting the application, an authorization letter must be provided. Food safety program: The food business must have a food safety program in place and the details must be provided. NOC from the local municipality: A No Objection Certificate from the local municipality is necessary to verify that the business is in compliance with local regulations.

Procedure for Food License Registration (FSSAI) In Pune:

Determining Eligibility: Determine whether the food business is eligible for the FSSAI license based on the type of business, annual turnover, and nature of operations.

Filling the Application Form: Fill the FSSAI license application form with details such as the name of the business, type of food products, and business address.

Submitting Supporting Documents: Submit proof of business registration, food safety management system, list of food products, proof of address, and an authorized signature of the business operator.

Fee Payment: Pay the FSSAI license fee online using a credit card or net banking.

Inspection: The FSSAI inspector will conduct an inspection of the food business premises to verify compliance with food safety regulations.

License Issuance: If the food business passes the inspection, the FSSAI will issue a food license valid for 1 to 5 years.

Renewal: The FSSAI license needs to be renewed before its expiration date. The renewal process is similar to the initial registration process.

What Is Included In our Food License Registration (FSSAI) package?

Preparation of FSSAI license application

Submission of the application

Follow-up with FSSAI authorities

Obtaining the FSSAI license

Food safety program assistance

FSSAI license renewal assistance

FSSAI registration certificate

Legal and regulatory compliance advice

This package aims to simplify the FSSAI license registration process for food businesses by providing comprehensive support and assistance throughout the entire process. The service provider takes care of all the necessary tasks, from preparing the application to obtaining the FSSAI license, and providing ongoing support to ensure compliance with FSSAI regulations.