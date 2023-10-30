Lucintel Forecasts Non-Woven Textile Market to Reach $5.7 Billion by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-30 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the non-woven textile market is projected to reach an estimated $5.7 billion by 2028 from $4.3 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing use of composites in different end use industries and performance benefits of non-woven textiles as it offers better drapablity and delamination in composite structures.

Browse 88 figures / charts and 70 tables in this 172 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in non-woven textile market by end use (transportation, marine, wind energy, aerospace & defense, construction, and others), by product type (non crimp and CSM/CFM), by material type (glass fiber, carbon fiber, and natural fiber and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Download sample report by clicking on below link https://www.lucintel.com/non-woven-textile-market.aspx

“Within the non-woven textile market, the non-woven mats segment is expected to remain the largest product type”

Based on product type the non-woven mats segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for lightweight materials and replacement of woven textiles.

“Europe will dominate the non-woven textile market in near future”

Europe is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the presence of major composite component manufacturers for wind energy and transportation.

Download Brochure of this report by clicking on https://www.lucintel.com/non-woven-textile-market.aspx

Major players of non-woven textile market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Saertex, Sigmatex, Vectorply, SGL Group, Hexcel, Owens Corning, Jushi Group, FlexForm, Scott & Fyfe, and Selcom are among the major non-woven textile providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or click on this link https://www.lucintel.com/non-woven-textile-market.aspx or helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times. For further information, visit www.lucintel.com

Contact:

Brandon Fitzgerald

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: brandon.fitzgerald@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Cell: 303.775.0751

Related reports

Glass Fiber Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/glass-fiber-market.aspx

China Glass Fiber Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/china-glass-fiber-market.aspx

India Glass Fiber Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/india-glass-fiber-market.aspx

Aramid Fiber Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/aramid-fiber-market.aspx

Glass Fiber in the Global Automotive Composites Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/glass-fiber-automotive-composites-market.aspx

Advance Composites Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/advanced-composites-market.aspx

Polyamide Resin Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/carbon-fiber-reinforced-plastic-market.aspx

Carbon Fiber Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/carbon-fiber-reinforced-plastic-market.aspx

Glass Fiber Reinforced Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/glass-fiber-reinforced-plastic-market.aspx

Non-Woven Textile for Composites Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/composites-non-woven-textile-market.aspx