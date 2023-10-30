Lucintel Forecasts Filled Thermoplastic Composites in European Consumer Goods Market to Reach $3.6 Billion by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-30 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the filled thermoplastic composites in European consumer goods market is projected to reach an estimated $3.6 billion by 2028 from $2.8 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing demand for consumer goods, increasing use of plastic components to reduce the part weight, shorter molding cycle times and an infinite shelf life compared to thermosets, and replacement of traditional materials.

Browse 65 figures / charts and 67 tables in this 241 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in filled thermoplastic composites in European consumer goods market by application (consumer appliances, electrical & electronics, power tools, and others), material type (mineral filled, and reinforced), and resin type (polypropylene, polyamide, polybutylene terephthalate (PBT), polycarbonate, and others).

Download sample report by clicking on below link https://www.lucintel.com/filled-thermoplastics-in-european-consumer-goods-market.aspx

“Electrical & electronics market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on application, the filled thermoplastic composites in European consumer goods market is segmented into consumer appliances, electrical & electronics, power tools, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the electrical & electronics market is expected to remain the largest segment due to the mechanical properties like strength, heat resistance, and low water absorption.

“Within the filled thermoplastic composites in European consumer goods market, the polypropylene segment is expected to remain the largest resin type”

Based on resin type the polypropylene segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing use of lightweight materials and comparatively lower cost than other thermoplastic resins.

Download Brochure of this report by clicking on https://www.lucintel.com/filled-thermoplastics-in-european-consumer-goods-market.aspx

Major players of filled thermoplastic composites in European consumer goods market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. LyondellBasel, Borealis AG, Ravago, TASNEE, DowDuPont, DSM, Solvay, BASF SE, SABIC, Celanese, LANXESS, and TenCate are among the major filled thermoplastic composites in European consumer goods providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or click on this link https://www.lucintel.com/filled-thermoplastics-in-european-consumer-goods-market.aspx or helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times. For further information, visit www.lucintel.com

Contact:

Brandon Fitzgerald

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: brandon.fitzgerald@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Cell: 303.775.0751

Related reports

Low Dielectric Resin Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/low-dielectric-resin-market.aspx

Bulk Continuous Filament Yarn Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/bulk-continuous-filament-yarn-market.aspx

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/ethylene-vinyl-acetate-market.aspx

Polypropylene Compound Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/polypropylene-compound-market.aspx

Flame Retardant Plastics Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/flame-retardant-plastics-market.aspx

Polyimide Film Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/polyimide-film-market.aspx

Low Density Polyethylene Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/low-density-polyethylene-market.aspx

Urea Formaldehyde Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/urea-formaldehyde-market.aspx

Transparent Ceramic Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/transparent-ceramic-market.aspx

PVC Compound Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/pvc-compound-market.aspx