Key Drivers Shaping the Biomarkers Industry 2023-2030

Biomarkers Industry Data Book | Forecast 2030

Biomarkers Industry Data Book – Cardiac Biomarkers, Cancer Biomarkers, Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers, Neurological Biomarkers Market

Grand View Research’s biomarkers industry data book is a collection of market sizing & forecasts insights, regulatory & technology framework, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, and macro-environmental analyses studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of summary presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research. The following data points will be included in the final product offering in four reports and one sector report overview.

Access the Global Biomarkers Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

Cardiac Biomarkers Market Report Highlights

By type, the troponin segment held the largest revenue share in 2022 owing to its high usage in cardiovascular diseases diagnosis

Based on application, the acute coronary syndrome segment is expected to grow at a lucrative rate during the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of coronary diseases and expanding applications of these biomarkers in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases

North America dominated the global market in 2022 owing to the presence of a developed healthcare system that facilitates easier adoption of cardiac biomarkers as a tool for diagnosis and prognosis

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the presence of a wide target population and leading companies that are making R&D investments in countries such as China and Japan

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Biomarkers Industry Data Book – Cardiac Biomarkers, Cancer Biomarkers, Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers, Neurological Biomarkers Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030, published by Grand View Research

Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers Market Report Highlights

By type, the serum biomarkers segment held a larger share of the NASH biomarkers market since serum biomarkers are most effective and most widely used diagnosis tool

By end-use, the pharma & CRO industry segment is expected to show the fastest growth over the forecast period due to the high demand for non-invasive tools for the diagnosis of liver diseases

North America dominated the global market in 2022, owing to the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer

Key players operating in the market are focusing on collaborations and partnerships focusing on expanding the awareness about early diagnosis and presence of diagnostic tools for determining NAFLD and NASH

Go through the table of content of Biomarkers Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Cancer Biomarkers Market Report Highlights

Breast cancer was the largest segment by revenue share in 2016 owing to high prevalence of this type of cancer

Lung cancer is estimated to be the fastest-growing type due to increasing research activities toward development of novel lung cancer biomarkers

Genetic biomarkers, being the highest used and easily detectable held the majority share of cancer biomarker market by biomolecule in 2016

However, epigenetic biomarkers are anticipated to witness lucrative growth due to increasing focus on finding the role of epigenetic modifications in cancer development

Cancer biomarkers are majorly used for diagnostic purpose owing to their high specificity

Neurological Biomarkers Market Report Highlights

In 2022, proteomic type accounted for the largest market share and is anticipated to maintain their dominance over the forecast period as these are essential for accurate diagnosis of disease onset and progression due to the careful detection of posttranslational modifications and protein signatures

Parkinson’s disease segment held the largest market share owing to rising incidence and increasing R&D activities.

Based on end use, the research organizations and others segment dominated the neurological biomarkers market. Research organizations collaborating for the development of therapeutics for treating neurological disorders utilize biomarkers for assessing the drug tolerance.

North America dominated the market owing to presence of market players with strong presence in the U.S. & Canada, and increasing government funding for the development of novel biomarkers

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to high adoption of technologically advanced diagnostic products in developed countries such as Japan & Australia and increasing adoption of these products in developing economies such as China and India.

Competitive Landscape

The market has become intensely competitive, and products must successfully clear rigorous assessments, which puts them at a significant clinical advantage over existing products. However, existing brands are constantly renovating and improvising their products to maintain their market position. Consequently, new entrants must demonstrate improved performance in terms of safety, efficiency, precision, accuracy, speed, and user convenience. In addition, aggressive marketing and promotion of the products are key strategies adopted by players entering the market.

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research



About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter