Lucintel Forecasts Aramid Fiber Market to Reach $4.6 Billion by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-30 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the aramid fiber market is projected to reach an estimated $4.6 billion by 2028 from $3.2 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing usage of aramid fiber in brake pads, clutches, gaskets, linings, and tires in automotive and the growing demand for protective clothing from defense and industrial sectors.

Browse 92 figures / charts and 62 tables in this 155 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in aramid fiber market by application (safety and protection, frictional material, rubber reinforcement, electrical transmission, and others), type (para aramid fiber and meta aramid fiber), end use (aerospace, automotive, electronics and telecommunication, protective clothing, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Download sample report by clicking on below link https://www.lucintel.com/aramid-fiber-market.aspx

“Safety and protection market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on application, the aramid fiber market is segmented into safety and protection, frictional material, rubber reinforcement, electrical transmission, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the safety and protection market is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing in government initiatives for the safety of the employees and public.

“Within the aramid fiber market, the para aramid fiber segment is expected to remain the largest type”

Based on type the para aramid fiber segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing use in automotive, defense, and industrial sector.

“North America will dominate the aramid fiber market in near future”

North America is expected to remain the largest market and due to increasing demand for lightweight and flexible materials from the automotive and military & defense industries. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Download Brochure of this report by clicking on https://www.lucintel.com/aramid-fiber-market.aspx

Major players of aramid fiber market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Kolon Industries Inc., E.I. Du Pont de Nemours, Teijin Aramid, Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials, and Hyosung Corporation are among the major aramid fiber providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or click on this link https://www.lucintel.com/aramid-fiber-market.aspx or helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times. For further information, visit www.lucintel.com

Contact:

Brandon Fitzgerald

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: brandon.fitzgerald@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Cell: 303.775.0751

Related reports

FRP Pole Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/frp-pole-market.aspx

Automotive Composite Suspension Components Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/automotive-composite-suspension-components-market.aspx

FRP Panel Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/frp-panel-market.aspx

Composites in Sporting Goods Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/composites-in-sporting-goods-market.aspx

FRP Tank Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/frp-tank-market.aspx

Composite Rebar Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/composite-rebar-market.aspx

Pultrusion Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/pultrusion-market.aspx

Composite Cardboard Tube Packaging Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/composite-tube-market.aspx

Composites In The Global Mass Transportation and Off Road Equipment Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/passenger-rail-composites-market.aspx

ASEAN Automotive Composites Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/asean-automotive-composites-market.aspx