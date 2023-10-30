Lucintel Forecasts Footwear Sole Material Market to Reach $25.6 Billion by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-30 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the Footwear Sole Material Market is projected to reach an estimated $25.6 billion by 2028 from $19.5 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by rise in footwear production and growth in consumer spending.

Browse 179 figures / charts and 162 tables in this 255 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in footwear sole material market by material (rubber, PVC, TPR, PU, EVA, vulcanized rubber, leather, and others), by sole component (midsole, insole, and outsole), by product (athletic and non-athletic), by end user (men, women, and children) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Download sample report by clicking on below link https://www.lucintel.com/footwear-sole-material-market.aspx

“Within the footwear sole material market, the PVC segment is expected to remain the largest material”

Based on material the PVC segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the best synthetic alternative to traditional leather with more cost-effective options for sole manufacturing.

“Asia pacific will dominate the footwear sole material market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to rising population, growing disposable income, and increasing sports activities.

Download Brochure of this report by clicking on https://www.lucintel.com/footwear-sole-material-market.aspx

Major players of footwear sole material market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Dow Chemicals, Solvay, BASF Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, Braskem S.A are among the major footwear sole material providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or click on this link https://www.lucintel.com/footwear-sole-material-market.aspx or helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times. For further information, visit www.lucintel.com

Contact:

Brandon Fitzgerald

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: brandon.fitzgerald@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Cell: 303.775.0751

Related reports

Low Dielectric Resin Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/low-dielectric-resin-market.aspx

Bulk Continuous Filament Yarn Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/bulk-continuous-filament-yarn-market.aspx

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/ethylene-vinyl-acetate-market.aspx

Polypropylene Compound Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/polypropylene-compound-market.aspx

Flame Retardant Plastics Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/flame-retardant-plastics-market.aspx

Polyimide Film Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/polyimide-film-market.aspx

Low Density Polyethylene Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/low-density-polyethylene-market.aspx

Urea Formaldehyde Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/urea-formaldehyde-market.aspx

Transparent Ceramic Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/transparent-ceramic-market.aspx

PVC Compound Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/pvc-compound-market.aspx