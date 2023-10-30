The Global Malaria Vaccine Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 18.6% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-30 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global malaria vaccine market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital, specialty clinic, and homecare markets. The global malaria vaccine market is expected to reach an estimated $6.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 18.6% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are growing demand for malaria vaccines, emergence of pre-erythrocytic vaccines, and rising preference for vaccine delivery platforms.

In this market, pre-erythrocytic, erythrocytic, and multi-antigen are the major segments of malaria vaccine market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that pre-erythrocytic is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, hospital is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

North America will remain the largest region due to existence of robust healthcare infrastructure, high investment in vaccines research and development, and presence of key manufacturers in the region.

Actiza Pharmaceutical, AdvaCare Pharma, Ipca Laboratories, Bliss GVS Pharma, GeoVax, Sumaya Biotech, VLP Therapeutics, OSIVAX, AJANTA PHARMA, and Strides Pharma Science are the major suppliers in the malaria vaccine market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056