2023-2030 Adhesive Tapes Sector Review

Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market Report Highlights

Packaging tapes accounted for the largest revenue share of over 45.0% in 2021 as they are majorly manufactured with plastic as a backing material owing to its easier tearing ability and superior flexibility

The construction segment held a significant revenue share in 2021 owing to robust and durable properties acquired from stronger backing materials

The market demand was boosted owing to the global outbreak of the COVID pandemic in 2020. Consumer shopping trends have switched to online delivery portals for groceries, medicines, and takeaways. This further contributed to the increasing market demand for pressure sensitive adhesive packaging tapes in the global market

Building And Construction Tapes Market Report Highlights

Demand for double-sided tapes is estimated to reach USD 2.29 billion by 2027, on account of increasing product demand in the bonding of trims and window attachments in North America and Europe

Foam-backed tape is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% in terms of revenue from 2020 to 2027, owing to its increasing penetration as a backing material in adhesive tapes for doors and windows with a property of a thick surface application

The use of tapes for bonding accounted for 22.6% of the global revenue share on account of increasing adoption of decorative and temporary bonding in commercial and industrial application

Duct tape is estimated to witness a CAGR of 3.3% in terms of revenue from 2020 to 2027 in Germany on account of its increasing demand for protection of HVAC components

Unidirectional Tapes Market Report Highlights

North America accounted for the largest revenue share of over 39% of the global UD tapes market in 2020

Prominent automobile manufacturers in the region are engaged in the production of lightweight vehicles, which is boosting the product demand

The thermoplastic resin type segment led the global market in 2020 with a revenue share of 74.7%

It is expected to expand further at the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 on account of the superior characteristics of these resins that enhance the performance of tapes

The carbon fiber segment is expected to ascend at the second-fastest CAGR of more than 16% from 2021 to 2028

This growth is credited to their wide application scope in automotive and aerospace parts manufacturing operations

Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Report Highlights

The interior attachment application segment accounted for revenue valued at USD 988.3 million in 2022 owing to rising demand for tapes in interior applications to improve the aesthetics of vehicles

The emulsion-based adhesive tapes segment is expected to witness the fastest growth at a revenue CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period as the industry is witnessing rising concerns of VOC emissions and thus expect stringent regulations pertaining to the same in the future

The powertrain application segment is expected to witness a notable revenue CAGR of 11.3% over the forecast period on account of the rising penetration of adhesive tapes in electric and hybrid vehicle powertrains

Europe dominated the market in terms of revenue and was valued at USD 959.6 million in 2022, owing to the high per vehicle content of tapes in the European automotive brands

UV Tapes Market Report Highlights

Wafer dicing was the most dominant application in 2015 owing to rapid electronics industry growth, as it involves sawing or cutting of wafer into a precise size and shape for use in electronic devices

The back grinding application accounted for over 40% of the industry by value in 2015 due to growing demand for compact-sized and powerful electronic devices such as smartphones and tablets

The polyolefin (PO) UV tapes market was valued at over USD 150 million in 2015 on account of their superior performance as compared to other alternatives such as PVC and PO UV tapes

PVC UV tapes held a share of over 20% by value in 2015, as they are considered eco-friendly and can be easily recycled, thus increasing their popularity over the past few years

