Lucintel Forecasts Global Metalized Films Market to Reach $3.3 billion by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global metalized films market looks promising with opportunities in the packaging and decorative markets. The global metalized film market is expected to reach an estimated $3.3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising use of these films in the electronics industry and augmenting demand for film capacitors.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in metalized film market to 2030 by material (polypropylene (PP), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), and others), end use (packaging, decorative, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, polypropylene (PP) and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) are the two major segments of metalized film market by application. Lucintel forecasts that polypropylene (PP) will remain the larger segment due to its chemical resistance and minimal odor features.

Within this market, packaging is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to growing demand for packaged and processed foods given to their longer shelf life and prevention.

Europe is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to cumulating demand for packaged food and rising demand for metalized film in pharmaceutical sector of the region.

Cosmo Films, Jindal Poly Films, Uflex, Toray, and Polinas are the major suppliers in the metalized film market.

