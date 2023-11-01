Hunar Online Courses Celebrates its Journey with Investor, Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Hunar Online Courses Celebrates its Journey of Creating 55,000+ Women Entrepreneurs Across 28 States with Investor, Shilpa Shetty Kundra

• Hunar’s Growing Community of 30 Lakh Women Strives Towards Financial Independence.

• A milestone event marking Hunar’s growth journey of creating women entrepreneurs from all 28 states, across 6000+ towns and cities.

• Premier of Inspiring Brand Films, Based on True Stories of Hunar Students, with Investor and Partner, Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

Mumbai, India, 2023-Nov-01 — /EPR Network/ — Hunar Online Courses, the pioneering SkillTech platform dedicated to offering skill-building and entrepreneurial opportunities to women, took centre-stage today by marking a significant moment in the journey towards women financial independence in India. An event in Mumbai celebrated Hunar’s achievement of reaching every corner of India and featuring the world premiere of inspiring brand films that tell the real-life stories of determined Indian women who have harnessed their inner strength and skills to overcome challenges and achieved remarkable success. The films use a poetic and rhythmic style to bring their journey to life on screens.

With a community of 30 Lakh+ women, hailing from 6000+ town cities across all 28 states, comprising of homemakers, young students and working women, 30% of whom are already running their own businesses successfully after learning govt.-certified fashion, food and beauty skills, Hunar Online Courses has joined hands with Shilpa Shetty Kundra as its investor and brand ambassador, to further its vision of creating a nation thriving with women entrepreneurs.

The powerful brand films showcased how these women took the first step towards turning their lifelong dream into reality, learnt with each day and embraced a whole new identity by making a name for themselves. The films are narrated by Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who draws parallels with her own journey and iterates her conviction in the strength of skill, using a beautifully written poetic voice. All of Hunar’s brand films aim at motivating women across the nation; to have faith in themselves and with Hunar’s support, lead the path towards financial independence and recognition.

Through compelling storytelling and captivating visuals, the films tell a tale of women learning, growing, gaining self-confidence and financial independence with Hunar’s support, thereby making a difference in their own lives and the society at large.

Commenting on the occasion, Nishtha Yogesh, CEO of Hunar Online Courses, stated, “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our investor and partner, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, our mentor, Neeta Lulla and all attendees, for joining us in our mission to uplift women through skill acquisition. Today’s event signifies the transformative power of skill education and empowerment, illuminating the path to a brighter future for women across the nation and voicing the aspirations of our society. I am glad that we, as a country, now recognise and support the power of women, but we still have a long way to go. And Hunar’s commitment to investing in educating, supporting and empowering women with entrepreneurial opportunities will harness the power of India’s women and in turn, unlock the economy like nothing else!”

Actress, Entrepreneur and Investor in Hunar Online Courses, Shilpa Shetty remarked on emphasizing Hunar’s remarkable growth and its pivotal role in addressing the burgeoning demand for skill development among women, “Empowerment commences when we recognize our potential, embrace our uniqueness, and pursue our dreams. Skilling and supporting women as well as making them entrepreneurs is not merely an endeavour; but a step towards a bigger revolution! A revolution that entails rewriting the narrative, shattering stereotypes, and paving the way for generations of women! I am thrilled to be part of Hunar and eagerly await the positive change that we will bring into countless women’s lives.

The event, poised to become a hallmark moment in the realm of women’s empowerment, culminated in a touching series of video testimonials from Hunar students, showcasing their transformative journeys. These stories served as a powerful reminder of the rippling impact that is making across the population of Indian women and helping them achieve their dreams.

About Hunar Online Courses: Hunar Online Courses is a Hyderabad-based online learning platform dedicated to empowering women across India by equipping them with essential skills and fostering financial independence. The platform offers a wide array of courses, ranging from fashion designing to baking and beauty. Hunar also provides NSDC-certified government-recognized courses, complemented by industry-level training to transform its students’ skills into successful businesses. As a step in this direction, Hunar also provides specialised entrepreneurship courses and hosts the talents of their students through Hunar Utsav – a national show, organised annually, to give a wide platform to their students so that they can gain recognition for their skills across the nation and beyond. With a community of 30 lakh women united by their passion for self-improvement, Hunar empowers Indian women to turn their skills into thriving enterprises. Additionally, 30 percent of Hunar students are running their businesses successfully and earning an average income of INR 50,000+ per month. Recently, the platform celebrated the graduation of over 6,000 women, including homemakers, young students, and working women, making it the first of its kind.