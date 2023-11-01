Fischer KEYSTONE™ Tactical Hub: Expanded cable assembly portfolio connects more soldier digital gear

Saint-Prex, Switzerland, 2023-Nov-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The Fischer KEYSTONE™ Tactical Hub connects soldier digital equipment to manage flows of data and power efficiently and easily.

Designed to US Army Next Generation Hub (NGH) standards, Fischer KEYSTONE™ gives dismounted soldiers an easy way to manage the flows of data (USB 2.0 and SMBus) and power (100 W – 5 A max) between sights, sensors, night vision devices, radios and digital equipment.

“Reliable, simple, does what it’s expected to do: that’s the feedback we receive from customers who have field-tested Fischer KEYSTONE,” explains Olivier Thormann, Product Manager for Fischer KEYSTONE. “Soldiers already know how to use it – they clip it on, plug it in, and it just works.”



Cables/connectors developed for the Fischer KEYSTONE™ Tactical Hub, from top to bottom: plug-to-receptacle cable, plug-to-plug cable, plug-to-Juggernaut IMPCT cable, plug-to-RJ45 receptacle cable, plug-to-receptacle cable.

More extensions to the Fischer KEYSTONE tactical connectivity solution are coming in 2024. The next KEYSTONE hub – Fischer KEYSTONE™ 4 – is a 4-port hub designed for soldiers who need only basic power and data connections. KEYSTONE 4 will be showcased on Fischer Connectors stand 5 L 085 at Milipol in Paris, France, from 14 to 17 November 2023.

Fischer Connectors is part of Conextivity Group.

Fischer Connectors produces solutions for ecosystems requiring local transfer and management of data, signals and power. Its electronic solutions, connectors and cable assemblies are trusted globally for their reliability, durability and precision in demanding environments such as the medical, defense and security, instrumentation, robotics and industrial sectors.

www.fischerconnectors.com

Conextivity Group is a global technology group offering high-performance connectivity solutions that manage power and data flows seamlessly from sensors and devices to the cloud and AI, enabling the emergence of new transverse and scalable ecosystems. With nearly 700 people worldwide, one Group R&D center located in Switzerland and supported by regional hubs, and six manufacturing sites, the Swiss-headquartered group is a full-service connectivity partner comprising two business activities: Fischer Connectors and Wearin’. Wearin’ creates IoT wearable solutions that enhance safety and efficiency by improving situational awareness and coordination of connected humans including lone workers, firefighters and first responders.

www.conextivity.com

