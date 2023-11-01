The Global Flexible Heater Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.5% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-02 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global flexible heater market looks promising with opportunities in the medical, automotive, food & beverage, electronic & semiconductor, aerospace, and oil & gas markets. The global flexible heater market is expected to reach an estimated $2.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increase in battery-powered portable electronics, growing use of flexible heaters in medical and healthcare settings, and technologically advanced features and adaptable heater construction.

In this market, silicone rubber-based, polyimide-based, polyester-based, and mica-based are the major segments of flexible heater market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that silicone rubber-based will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to growth in demand for semiconductors and electronics in the medical and electronics industries.

Within this market, electronic & semiconductor will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because the flexible heaters are used in the electronics and semiconductor industries to produce semiconductors since heat is an essential element in the processing and testing of semiconductors.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the rapid industrialization and infrastructure development in china, as well as, high output of food processing equipment, medical products, measurement instruments, and aerospace and aviation equipment in this region.

NIBE Industries, Honeywell International, Omega Engineering, Watlow Electric Manfacturing, and Smiths Group are the major suppliers in the flexible heater market.

