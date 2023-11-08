Step Back in Time with Bad Moon Rising in Belmore, Sydney

Belmore, Sydney – A Night of Rock ‘n’ Roll Nostalgia: Bad Moon Rising’s Tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival

Belmore, Sydney, 2023-Nov-08 — /EPR Network/ — Get ready to relive the glory days of rock ‘n’ roll as Bad Moon Rising takes the stage at the Paragon Room, Canterbury League Club on Saturday, November 11th, for a tribute like no other. This is the event that will have you dancing to the timeless classics of Creedence Clearwater Revival (CCR) at Canterbury League Club.

About the Event

Bad Moon Rising, renowned for their authentic renditions of CCR’s iconic songs, are all set to channel the rootsy and rocking style that made CCR an everlasting legend in the world of music. Expect to be transported back in time as they perform CCR’s unforgettable hits, including “Down on the Corner,” “Proud Mary,” “Who’ll Stop the Rain,” “Fortunate Son,” “Bad Moon Rising,” and many more. This is your chance to relive the magic of a bygone era, and you won’t want to miss it.

The Band

Bad Moon Rising is composed of a group of incredibly talented musicians who are dedicated to keeping CCR’s spirit alive. With Shane Flew on guitar/vocals, Nick Meredith on guitar, Ben Little on guitar/vocals, Jacob Cooke on drums, and Nick Horweg on bass/vocals, this ensemble ensures a true-to-original experience.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, November 11th

Venue: Paragon Room, Canterbury League Club, Belmore, Sydney

Age Restriction: 18+

Doors Open: 7:30 PM

Showtime: 8:00 PM

Ticket Prices:

Members: $25

Visitors: $25

Why You Can’t Miss It

Paragon Room Canterbury League Club, located in the heart of Belmore, is known for hosting top-notch events. The Paragon Room provides the perfect ambiance for this nostalgic journey, with world-class facilities to ensure an unforgettable experience.

Get Your Tickets Now

Don’t miss out on this exceptional night of classic rock ‘n’ roll. Secure your tickets now and join us at Canterbury League Club’s Paragon Room in Belmore, Sydney, for Bad Moon Rising’s Tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival. Whether you’re a die-hard CCR fan or just looking for a fantastic night out, this event promises an unforgettable experience.

