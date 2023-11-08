Future Electronics Makes Generous Donation to Youth in STEM Organization, FIRST

Montreal, Canada, 2023-Nov-08 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global supplier of electronic components, recently made a generous donation to FIRST, a nonprofit organization encouraging STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) learning, innovation, and leadership in young people around the world.

In November 2023, Future Electronics will host its premier training and conference event, Advanced Engineering University. Over 35 supplier partners will participate in helping prepare Future Electronics employees for customer and industry demands. In lieu of gifts to these suppliers, Future Electronics has made a charitable donation to contribute to the up-and-coming STEM community.

FIRST, For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology, is the world’s leading youth-serving nonprofit advancing STEM education. The organization aims to inspire young people to be science and technology innovators while equipping them with life skills such as self-confidence, communication, and leadership.

FIRST is on a global mission with teams in 110 countries and over 679,000 students participating in the 2019-2020 season. The mission of FIRST is to inspire young people (ages 4-18) to be science and technology leaders and innovators, by engaging them in exciting mentor-based research and robotics programs that build science, engineering, and technology skills while equipping them with the confidence to be leaders in their schools and communities.

FIRST was founded by Dean Kamen, a prolific inventor, entrepreneur, and tireless advocate for science and technology. His passion and determination to help young people discover the excitement and rewards of science and technology are the cornerstones of FIRST. For over 30 years, Mr. Kamen has resolutely led the growth of FIRST to where it is now universally recognized as the leading, not-for-profit STEM engagement program for kids worldwide.

The organization will use the donation to fund programs worldwide including FIRST Lego League, FIRST Tech Challenge, and FIRST Robotics Competition.

As a company deeply passionate about innovation, Future Electronics believes strongly in FIRST’s mission. Future Electronics is delighted to contribute to such a wonderful organization.

To learn more about Future Electronics’ Advanced Engineering Group please visit https://www.futureelectronics.com/about-future/advanced-engineering

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 170 offices across 47 countries with over 5,200 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com

