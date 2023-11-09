Lucintel Forecasts the Global Light Field Market to Reach $142.7 million by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global light field market looks promising with opportunities in the defense and security, architecture and engineering, media and entertainment, healthcare and medical, and industrial sectors. The global light field market is expected to reach an estimated $142.7 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for advanced prototyping and medical imaging solutions and rising demand for visual effect technology in entertainment sector.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in light field market to 2030 by technology (imaging solution and light field display), end use industry (defense and security, architecture and engineering, media and entertainment, healthcare and medical, industrial, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, imaging solution and light field display are the major segments of light field market by technology. Lucintel forecasts that imaging solution will remain the larger segment over the forecast period.

Within this market, media and entertainment will remain the largest segment due to extensive use of light field in this sector to produce novel content, including interactive installations and holographic displays.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to rising adoption of light field-based 3D image among entertainment sector and existence of major content creators in the region.

Japan Display, Raytrix, Fathom Holografika, Toshiba, K-Lens, CREAL, AYE3D, Photonic Crystal, Looking Glass Factory, and Dimenco are the major suppliers in the light field market.

