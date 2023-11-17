Plastics Industry: Recent Developments and Impact Analysis, 2023 – 2030

Plastics Industry Data Book – Plastic Resins, Plastic Additive, Plastic Compounds and Recycled Plastics Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Plastic Resins Market Growth & Trends

The global plastic resins market size is expected to reach USD 1.07 trillion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to expand at a 3.2% CAGR over the forecast period. The increasing consumption of plastic resins in construction, automotive, electrical, and electronics applications is boosting the market growth. Government intervention to reduce overall vehicle weight to improve fuel efficiency and reduce carbon emissions has prompted automakers to use resins to replace steel and aluminum in automotive components.

Favorable federal regulations on CO2 emissions set by agencies such as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), as well as EU initiatives to develop plastics applications for light-weight and fuel-efficient cars, are expected to fuel global growth and promote the market. However, the ongoing health crisis and the lockdown imposed by various governments to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic have led to a decline in the consumption of plastic resins. It is expected to further negatively impact the market growth in the years to come.

Strict restrictions governing the recyclability and deterioration of traditional building materials like metal and wood are likely to boost the demand for textiles in pipes, windows, cables, storage tanks, and other uses. Plastics are long-lasting and energy-efficient, as well as cost-effective and safe, which encourages their usage in construction. The global market is segmented into crystalline resin, non-crystalline resin, engineering plastics, and super engineering plastics by type. The crystalline resin was the largest segment, accounting for 61.9% of global sales in 2021. The crystalline resin segment mainly includes epoxy, polyethylene, and polypropylene resins.

Recycled Plastics Market Growth & Trends

The global recycled plastics market size was valued at USD 47.60 billion in 2022 and is expected to exhibit grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% from 2022 to 2030. Increasing environmental concerns, rapid urbanization & industrialization, and the rising need to reduce the carbon footprint in the manufacturing of virgin plastic resin are expected to drive the demand for recycled plastics over the forecast period. The demand for recycled plastics is expected to increase mainly in the packaging application, which includes packaging of processed food & beverages, medical, electronics, and various other products, owing to the growing number of COVID-19 positive cases.

The demand for medical & healthcare products has increased owing to the safety and hygiene required to tackle the pandemic situation. Amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for electrical & electronic products, such as laptops and mobiles, has increased as companies are following the work-from-home model and educational institutions have shifted from classroom learning to online classes. Thus, the growth in the demand for electrical & electronic products is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. The regional market of Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

This growth can be attributed to various factors, such as the presence of supportive government initiatives like Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-dependent India), rising number of manufacturers operating in the electrical & electronics, automotive, and textile industries, and increasing R&D investments by private as well as public organizations for the development of new applications for recycled plastics. In addition, various electronic products and automotive components manufacturing companies have started looking toward India for establishing their manufacturing facilities post-COVID-19 pandemic. This will also provide tremendous growth opportunities to the regional market in the years to come.

