Hon’ble MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar Joins India’s Most Impactful Tech Event: DATE (Digital Acceleration and Transformation Expo)

NEW DELHI, India, 2023-Nov-19 — /EPR Network/ — There has been growing anticipation surrounding Trescon’s Digital Acceleration & Transformation Expo (DATE) as Shri Rajeev Chandrashekhar, India’s Honorable Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, has confirmed his participation at the event. Set against the backdrop of India’s thriving tech revolution, the event will take place on Nov. 23–24, 2023 at the newly inaugurated Yashobhoomi (IICC Dwarka) convention center. DATE is gearing up to become a groundbreaking moment in India’s technological evolution, inspired by our Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

DATE is not just another tech event; it is a visionary platform aimed at shaping the future. It converges government bodies, enterprises, tech corporations, startups and global investors. Featuring insightful discussions spread across three dedicated conference stages and a unique framework with multiple exhibition zones dedicated to technological innovations in 10 key sectors — AI, blockchain, cloud computing, cybersecurity, CX, data, entrepreneurship, fintech, gaming and immersive tech — DATE provides an actionable perspective into both contemporary and forthcoming tech trends.

“At DATE, we’re not just organizing an event; we are nurturing India’s tech aspirations,” said Mohammed Saleem, Founder and Chairperson of Trescon. “It forges a space where expertise, innovation, and endless potential converge to script a new chapter in our technological narrative.”

According to a recent report by Google, Temasek and Bain & Company, India’s digital economy is slated to reach US$1 trillion by 2030, making emerging technology the bedrock for India’s economic vision. This transformation is not just about economic growth; it is a pivotal enabler for improved governance across the nation. These transformative technologies are redefining how industries operate by optimizing operations, enhancing efficiencies, and unlocking a plethora of new possibilities for the country. In this digital age, India’s forward-looking approach is propelling it to shape a connected and prosperous society.

Trescon Group CEO Naveen Bharadwaj said, “We are elated to welcome Honorable Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, at DATE India 2023. We look forward to gaining insights about his vision and initiatives that are driving the next era of innovation and transformation.”

The rapidly approaching event boasts an impressive line-up of over 100 global speakers, more than 3,000 attendees, and the participation of over 500 discerning investors. The event will also be graced by the presence of Honorable Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, further underscoring DATE’s role as a catalyst for shaping India’s technological destiny.

