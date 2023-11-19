Future Electronics Congratulates Chris Harding for 25 Years of Service

Montreal, Canada, 2023-Nov-19 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics is a leading global distributor of electronic components with corporate headquarters in Montreal, Canada. The company is delighted to recognize Chris Harding, who reached his 25-year milestone service anniversary in June of this year.

After graduating from Concordia University in 1998, Chris joined Future Electronics as an Account Executive for the FAI (Future Active Industrial) Centralized Sales Group in Vaudreuil, Quebec. In October 2000, he became a GSM (Group Sales Manager) for FAI until becoming an Account Executive for Future Electronics Strategic Corporate Accounts from January 2001 until December 2007. He has since held the position of Account Executive for Future Electronics CCFSC (Corporate Customer Full Service Center) Tier 1 EMS (Electronics Manufacturing Service) Accounts.

Chris holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Concordia University’s John Molson School of Business with a major in Management and a minor in Marketing. He is proud of the family he has built his wife and two wonderful children. In his free time, Chris enjoys golfing and playing guitar. He is also an assistant coach for the Lakeshore Football Association’s bantam team.

Chris says: “My life motto? Try to have a sense of humour. Life’s too short to be angry at the world.”

Future Electronics is grateful for Chris and his 25 years of dedication. His hard work and team spirit are recognized and celebrated.

