IOACON Orthopedic Conference is Organizing its 68th Edition in 2023

Lucknow, India, 2023-Nov-19 — /EPR Network/ — IOACON Orthopedic Conference will be organized in “The City of Nawabs – Lucknow” for its 68th edition from December 14-17, 2023. Just like all other editions, IOACON 2023 also promises to be a huge learning event. The IOACON Orthopedics will invite industry leaders from different Indian states and other parts of the globe.

This is a mega event that takes place annually and attracts global leaders to participate in the conferences and share their expertise with the attendees. The event will revolve around the theme “navigating into the future” where industry experts will address the audience via symposia, case discussions, and instructional lectures. Various national and international speakers will address the people via case discussions and instructional lectures. The topics of the lectures and conferences will revolve around the development of the orthopedic industry and making it more sustainable for many more generations to come.

IOACON Orthopedic 2023 will also provide a great platform for exhibiting partners to display a huge showcase of advanced and innovative orthopedic products and technologies. It will also be an excellent chance for the companies to generate a good market base and put their strong foot forward to mark a renowned name in the market.

IOACON Orthopedic Conference in Lucknow has also invited the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons to contribute to the event and guide young orthopedic surgeons and other healthcare professionals. It will be a great learning opportunity for the attendees as they will be interacting with some of the industry greats and gaining from their expertise.

The symposia at the IOACON orthopedic conference will be dedicated to young surgeons of various specialties. It will provide a platform where young surgeons will showcase their skills, academic proficiency, and leadership qualities.

IOACON Lucknow Annual Conference 2023 is also open to all its attendees as they can send the abstracts of their works and contribute to organizing a power-packed scientific program.

About Siora Surgicals Pvt. Ltd.

Siora Surgicals Pvt. Ltd. is a world-class manufacturer of a CE-certified range of Orthopedic implants and instruments. The company is also a regular participant at IOACON and in 2023, it will be exhibiting at stall no. 51 & 52. Siora owns a well-established production unit in the RAI District, Sonepat, Haryana. All the implants are produced and tested to conform to the international ISO guidelines under the guidance of skilled QA experts. Siora is also a trustworthy OEM/contract manufacturing service provider across the globe.