Life Science Microscopes Industry: Impact of COVID-19 Study

Surgical Microscopes Market Growth & Trends

The global surgical microscopes market size is expected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.37% from 2022 to 2030, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. With the advent of surgical microscopes, it became easier for surgeons to perform such procedures more accurately in less time. In addition, the introduction of technologically advanced products is driving the demand for surgical microscopes as they are more precise, offer better illumination sources, and provide options for customization and technology integration based on the complexity of the procedures.

Emerging technologies such as wide-angle illumination, Red Reflex illumination, automation and augmented reality microscopy are expected to boost the market growth. International players like Carl Zeiss Meditec AG and Leica Microsystems are contributing to the market by providing highly advanced, automated, and robotic surgical microscopes for more precision.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals decided to suspend all the elective and non-urgent surgeries, which has negatively impacted the market. However, with the ease of restrictions, treatments are resuming in many countries, including developing nations. Also, many companies, such as Alcon and Carl Zeiss, have resumed their business operations with the given government guidelines to deliver their orders.

In-vitro Fertilization Microscopes Market Growth & Trends

The global In-Vitro fertilization microscopes market size is expected to reach USD 193.2 million by 2030, expanding at 8.4% CAGR from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. In-vitro fertilization (IVF) microscopes are integral equipment used in any IVF lab. These microscopes have applications such as embryo assessment, and sperm selection. Thereby, advancements in microscopes and microscope-related equipment in in-vitro fertilization are expected to drive market growth.

Manufacturers are providing upright microscopes, digital microscope cameras, and software to view images together as part of a sperm analysis system to provide the complete solution for semen analysis. Moreover, as sperm analysis can be better studied by maintaining a certain temperature of the sample, manufacturers are coupling the use of such devices with an upright microscope. For instance, CooperSurgical offers andrology microscopes solutions for IVF labs. This microscope enables the assessment of the quantity and quality of the sperm. These microscopes ideally come with phase contrast and cold LED illumination. It embeds high-resolution, high-contrast imaging; ensuring the safety of the samples.

The demand for IVF procedures is on the rise due to the relaxation of travel restrictions and supportive government guidelines. For instance, the American Society of Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) announced that there is a need to ensure reproductive care with maximal safety as we will have to continue to live with COVID-19.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Life Science Microscopes industry are:

Topcon Corporation

Seiler Instrument, Inc.

HAAG-STREIT Surgical GmbH

ARI Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

Synaptive Medical

