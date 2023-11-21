Lucintel Forecasts the Global Industrial Battery Market to Reach $35.1 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-21 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global industrial battery market looks promising with opportunities in the telecom & data communication, uninterruptible power supply, energy, equipment, and grid storage markets. The global industrial battery market is expected to reach an estimated $35.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising adoption of renewable energy sources and growing demand for backup power.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in industrial battery market to 2030 by battery type (lead-acid, lithium-ion, and others), application (telecom & data communication, uninterruptible power supply, energy, equipment, grid storage, and others), end use (stationary and motive), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, lead-acid and lithium-ion are the major segments of industrial battery market by battery type. Lucintel forecasts that lead-acid is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its various advantages, such as lower cost, reliability, and easier maintenance.

Within this market, telecom & data communication is expected to witness the highest growth.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rapid industrialization and presence of key players in this region.

EnerSys, C&D Technologies, Exide Industries, GS Yuasa, and Crown Batteries are the major suppliers in the industrial battery market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Piezoelectric Device Market

Prepaid Electricity Metering Market

Silicon EPI Wafer Market

Sulfur Dioxide Gas Sensor Market

Cloud Collaboration Market

EFSS Market