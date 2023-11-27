HiQPdf Software: The Ultimate Tool for Advanced PDF to HTML Transformations

USA, 2023-Nov-27 — /EPR Network/ — HiQPdf Software is a PDF library for .NET that allows you to create, edit, and convert PDF documents with ease. It offers a fast and precise HTML to PDF conversion technology that supports all modern HTML5, CSS3, SVG, and Web Fonts features. HiQPdf Software is compatible with all Windows versions and .NET Framework versions, as well as .NET Core and .NET Standard on various platforms such as Linux and MacOS.

HiQPdf Software is a specialized digital tool designed for the conversion of PDF document pages into HTML formats. Users have the flexibility to retain these converted pages either within memory buffers or directly as HTML files saved on a disk. Notably, the software offers a range of customization options. These include the ability to set desired zoom levels, select specific resolutions, and, when saving to disk, the choice to generate an accompanying index file.

The benefits of using the HiQPdf software can span various professions, providing specific advantages in different domains like:

Web Developers and Designers:

Efficient Conversion : Directly turn PDFs into HTML, simplifying the process and reducing the need for multiple tools.

: Directly turn PDFs into HTML, simplifying the process and reducing the need for multiple tools. Tailored Output: The ability to adjust zoom levels and resolutions ensures the HTML output meets design specifications.

Academic Researchers:

Data Accessibility : Transitioning research papers from PDF to HTML facilitates more interactive data access and analysis.

: Transitioning research papers from PDF to HTML facilitates more interactive data access and analysis. Organized Research: Creating an index file during conversion makes navigating and referencing lengthy documents more manageable.

HiQPdf software is a powerful and versatile tool that can convert PDF document pages to HTML documents with high accuracy and efficiency. It allows you to customize the output format and quality by choosing the zoom level and the resolution of the HTML documents. It also enables you to create an index file that links to the HTML files on disk, which can be useful for navigating and organizing the converted documents.

HiQPdf Software thinks about the well-being of its customers, so it offers post-sales support. You can call them for any queries related to the software at (+ 46) 8-559 25 096, or you can mail them at support@hiqpdf.com.

About the company:

HiQPdf Software provides a solution for those seeking to convert HTML to PDF at their convenience. The company presents an online demonstration of its HTML to PDF conversion tool on its website, accommodating contemporary technologies such as HTML5, CSS3, SVG, jQuery, and Canvas. Through their HTML to PDF converter .NET and HTML to PDF converter C#, HiQPdf Software facilitates the conversion of HTML to PDF for .NET, C#, and ASP.NET environments.