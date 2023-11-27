GSB Carpets Introduces Latest Machines for Eco-Friendly Carpet Cleaning in Ferguson

Ferguson, Australia, 2023-Nov-27 — /EPR Network/ — GSB Carpets, Ferguson’s premier carpet cleaning company, announced today the addition of new, state-of-the-art carpet cleaning equipment to its fleet of machines. The new equipment uses innovative technology to deep clean carpets in an environmentally friendly way without the use of harsh chemicals. GSB Carpets Provides the Finest Carpet Cleaning in Ferguson.

“We are committed to providing the highest quality carpet cleaning services to our Ferguson clients while minimizing our environmental impact,” said owner of GSB Carpets. “Our new machines are able to extract dirt and stains from deep within the carpet fibers without using toxic substances, leaving carpets fresh and clean.

GSB Carpets’ carpet cleaning process uses hot water extraction, also known as steam cleaning. The new machines heat the water to high temperatures to help loosen tough stains and dirt from carpets. Powerful suction then removes the water, leaving carpets clean and dry within a few hours. The entire process is free from toxic chemicals, dyes and perfumes and is safe for children, pets and the environment.

“Our eco-friendly cleaning products and methods provide a deep clean for carpets without the harsh chemicals found in many store-bought carpet cleaning solutions,” said CEO “We take pride in providing a safe, high-quality service for our clients in Ferguson.

In addition to residential carpet cleaning, GSB Carpets also provides commercial carpet cleaning services, upholstery cleaning, tile and grout cleaning, and 24-hour emergency water damage restoration for Ferguson businesses and homeowners. With over 25 years of experience, GSB Carpets is the most trusted name in carpet and upholstery cleaning in Ferguson.

About GSB Carpets:

GSB Carpets provides premier carpet, upholstery and tile cleaning services to residential and commercial clients in Ferguson. Using state-of-the-art equipment and eco-friendly cleaning solutions, GSB Carpets offers a safe, high-quality clean for carpets, rugs, upholstery, tile, grout and more. For more information, visit [WEBSITE].​

For More Information,

PR Contact Name- GSB Carpets

Telephone Number- 0412893104

Email– gsbcleaners@gmail.com

Website – https://www.gsbcarpets.com.au/carpet-cleaning-in-ferguson/